India To Launch Its Very First Cervical Cancer Vaccine, CERVAVAC, Today. Know All Details Here

The mounting cases of cervix uteri have been an alarming health concern all over India, with being the 2nd most common cancer among women between the ages of 15 to 44, and the second leading cause of death in the country.

As a response, the country is all set to bring its first cervical cancer vaccine, called the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) on September 1.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh will launch the vaccine at IIC Delhi.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier approved the country’s first qHPV vaccine and granted market authorization to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to create India’s very own developed cervical cancer vaccine. This proves to be a revolutionary step toward the prevention of this deadly type of cancer.

The Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Dr. N K Arora, expressed that it is an utterly exciting experience to launch an indigenously-developed vaccine. He also expressed his gladness to know that the daughters and granddaughters of the country will now be able to get vaccinated against cervical cancer.







What Is Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer is sadly the second most common type of cancer in India. It is the type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. This lower part of the uterus is known as the cervix.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection. HPV plays a significant part in almost all cervical cancer cases. Typically, when exposed to the virus, the body’s immune system fights with it and prevents it from doing any harm. However, in some cases, HPV manages to survive for years, leading to the production of cancer cells.

Symptoms To Look For:

Usually, the early stages of cervical cancer do not show any visible signs or symptoms, making it hard to track. However, at a more advanced stage, the following symptoms can be seen:

Bloody vaginal discharge having a foul odor

Vaginal bleeding post intercourse, between periods, or post-menopause

Pain during intercourse

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all women can become prey to cervical cancer. The cancer usually occurs over age 30. In case the cancer is detected early, there are great chances of recovery, long survival, and good quality of life. However, detecting the symptoms early isn’t always easy.

As per World Health Organization (WHO) data, 41,91,000 women have passed away due to cervical cancer in India since 2019.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, it becomes imperative to come up with a solution to stop the spread, and the made-in-India vaccine for cervical cancer, in this case, is excellent news.

India’s Indigenously Designed First Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV), the cervical cancer vaccine, is developed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The CERVAVAC vaccine has shown a strong antibody response. The response is around 1,000 times higher than the baseline against targeted HPV types in all age groups and doses.

The plus point of the vaccine is that it will be made available at an affordable price. Currently, India is completely dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine. Every dose of the same available in the market costs around Rs. 4,000. The vaccine safeguards against the forms of HPV that lead to cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers.

At present, the health ministry is looking forward to rolling out the vaccine for girls aged 9-14 years under the National Immunization Program. The process of rolling the vaccine out will take around 6 months.







The SII earlier informed that it can supply 1 crore doses of qHPV by December 2022.































