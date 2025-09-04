List of 10 Indian Royal Families that Still Exist! Check the Name

There have been numerous Nawabs and Maharajas from India. Even though India is no longer a monarchy, several royal families continue to lead opulent and traditional lives. These families continue to be well-known, enjoy the same level of respect from the public, and lead magnificent lives. From ruling kingdoms as monarchs, India's royal families are now affluent members of a post-colonial society. These families have maintained their traditions and continue to have an impact on India's social structure even after princely states were abolished in 1947 and royal privileges were removed in 1971. Royal Families of India that are still in Existence By transforming palaces into opulent hotels, participating in charitable endeavors, and upholding ceremonial responsibilities that respect their ancestors' customs, they have adjusted to modern times. These ten families are still considered royalty in the country.

Royal Family City/State Mewar dynasty Udaipur Alsisar's royal family Khetri (Shekhawati) and Ranthambore The royal family of Jaipur Jaipur The Wadiyar royal family Mysore The royal family of Rajkot Rajkot The royal family of Jodhpur Jodhpur (Marwar region) The Gaekwads of Baroda Baroda The royal family of Travancore Kerala The royal family of Bikaner Bikaner The Pataudi royal family Pataudi The Mewar Dynasty For generations, the illustrious Mewar Dynasty of Udaipur has represented Rajput courage and pride. The current head, Rana Sriji Arvind Singh Mewar, is in charge of a huge economic empire that includes the City Palace of Udaipur, which welcomes thousands of tourists each year.

The dynasty's history is marked by renowned individuals like as Maharana Pratap, who participated in the Battle of Haldighati in 1576 and battled against the Mughal Empire. The family's legacy is still upheld presently through a number of cultural projects, such as the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, which funds healthcare and education. The Jaipur Royal Family The royal dynasty of Jaipur is well known for its contributions to building, art, and culture. The youthful representative of this distinguished family, Padmanabh Singh, has given their legacy a new angle. In addition to being a skilled polo player, he has walked the catwalk for global fashion labels, bringing a glamorous touch to the royal lineage. The family's support of the Jaipur Literature Festival and the continuous repair efforts of their old houses demonstrate their dedication to conserving their past. Their efforts guarantee that the world will always be enchanted by the splendor of Jaipur's royal history.

The Wadiyar Dynasty Mysore's splendor is often associated with the Wadiyar dynasty, which has preserved a rich cultural legacy. Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the current scion, carries on the family's support of the arts, especially at the yearly Mysore Dasara festival, which highlights the folklore, dance, and music of the area. With its elaborate carvings and spacious rooms, the Mysore Palace, a masterpiece of Indo-Saracenic architecture, continues to be a popular tourist destination. The family has shown its commitment to public service and the welfare of their subjects by participating in charity endeavors such as education and wildlife protection. The Royal Family of Rajkot The Jadejas of Rajkot have a rich history, with their forefathers having significant political and social influence in the area. The family's attention has been guided toward sustainable growth by Yuvraj Mandhatasinh Jadeja. Their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility is demonstrated by their push into renewable energy through hydropower projects and biofuels. The family's support of regional craftspeople and promotion of Kutchi craftsmanship, which preserves traditional crafts while boosting the local economy, is another example of their entrepreneurial drive.