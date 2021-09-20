India's first indigenous luxury cruise liner launched by IRCTC: All you need to know

In a first in India, IRCTC launched a luxury cruise liner on 18 September 2021, in partnership with a private company- Cordelia Cruises.

#IRCTCTourism brings to you the ultimate cruisecation on #India's first premium cruise liner, #Cordelia Cruise. With breathtaking views & world-class services, this city on the sea is everything you've dreamt of & more. #Booking & #details on https://t.co/FWe8nzhxMJ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 14, 2021

If you love to holiday in style, then this bespoke tour with 'Lakshadweep Leisure' tour on #Cordelia Cruise is made for you. Get a taste of the sea on this exclusive holiday experience & feel alive! #Book now on https://t.co/7Z4gmi3qM5 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 13, 2021

"IRCTC has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by M/s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd for promotion and marketing of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. This is another incredible luxury travel offering under IRCTC's umbrella of tourism services to the public," IRCTC said in a statement issued earlier this month.

The statement further noted, "Cordelia Cruises is India’s premium cruise liner. It aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. It is a cruise liner for Indians catering to the way Indians love to holiday."

Key Highlights:

1- The people will be able to book seats on the luxury cruise from the IRCTC web portal soon as COVID-19 normalises and international cruises can resume their normal operations.

2- The cruise will take people on board to popular Indian as well as international tourists destinations such as Goa, Diu, Kochi, the Lakshadweep islands, and Sri Lanka.

3- The IRCTC has launched the luxurious cruise liner to boost tourism and promote the cruise culture in the country via experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and inherently Indian.

What will be the tourist destinations?

The popular Indian and international tour destinations are as follows:

1- Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai (2N)

2- Mumbai - Diu - Mumbai (2N)

3- Mumbai - at sea - Mumbai (2N)

4- Kochi - Lakshadweep - at sea - Mumbai (3N)

5- Mumbai - at sea - Lakshadweep - at sea - Mumbai (4N)

6- Goa - Mumbai - at sea - Lakshadweep - at sea - Goa (5N)

7- Chennai - at sea - Colombo (2N)

8- Chennai - Jaffna - Chennai (2N)

9- Chennai - at sea - Colombo - Galle - Trincomalee - Chennai (5N).

What is the schedule of the luxury cruise liner?

In its first phase starting 18 September 2021, the IRCTC cruise liner will sail the guests onboard to Indian destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

In its second phase, the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and will sail to Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Jaffna. The second phase is expected to start from May 2022.

Facilities provided to the guests aboard the luxury cruise liner

The Cordelia Cruises houses restaurants, swimming pool, bar, open cinema, theatre, gymnasium, kid's area and more. The facilities provided aboard the luxurious cruise matches the standard of international cruise liners.

The crew members will be fully vaccinated and daily health checks of crew members will be conducted, along with hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air filtration and social distancing norms.

