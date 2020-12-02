Ramayan Cruise Tour: First-ever luxury cruise service on the holy Saryu river in UP's Ayodhya

On 1 December 2020, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GOI announced that the Ramayan Cruise Tour will be launched soon on the Saryu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It will be first-ever luxury cruise service on the holy Saryu river (Ghagra/National Waterways-40).

Ramayan Cruise Service

1- About Cruise:

(a) The cruise will be equipped with all the luxury comfort, safety and security features at par with the global standards.

(b) The 80-seater cruise will be fully air-conditioned.

(c) It will have large glass windows so that the tourists can experience the scenic beauty of Ghats.

(d) Kitchen and pantry facilities will also be available for the tourists.

(e) The cruise will have bio-toilets and hybrid engines system for the ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

2- Aim: The project aims to give the mesmerizing experience of the divine journey to devotees visiting holy city Ayodhya.

3- Interior: The interior of the cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas.

4- Ramcharitmanas Tour:

(a) The tour will be of 1 to 1.5-hour duration, covering approximately 15-16 km distance.

(b) It will feature a 45-60 minutes video based on Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas, depicting the period from the birth of Lord Ram to his Rajyabhishek.

(c) Selfie points inspired by different episodes of Ramayan will also be set up.

(d) The tour will be followed by Saryu Aarti where the tourists can actively participate.

5- Benefit of Ramayan Cruise Tour: It will not only attract a huge number of tourists every year but will also generate employment opportunities in the region.

About Ayodhya

1- Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, as mentioned in the Ramayan.

2- It is also the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites (Mokshdayini Sapt Puris) for the Hindus.

3- As per UP Tourism, around 2 crore tourists visit Ayodhya every year and the inflow of tourists is expected to increase after the completion of Ram Mandir.

