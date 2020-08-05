Parijat Tree: What is it, its mention in the Hindu texts and its plantation by Prime Minister Modi in the Ram Mandir complex 

Ahead of the Bhumi Poojan today, Prime Minister Modi will plant a sapling of the Parijat tree in the Ram Mandir complex. The tree holds an important place in the Hindu religion and is considered as a sacred tree. The flowers of the tree are used in worshipping the Lord.

About Parijat Tree

Parijat tree is usually 10-15 feet tall and is also known as Coral Jasmine Tree. Some people also refer it to as Kalpa Vriksh or Kalpa Taru-- wish-granting tree. During the Samudra Manthan in Satyug which took place between the Devas and the Asuras to obtain Amrit, the tree emerged as one of the many Ratnas.

It is interesting to note that the Parijat tree blooms at night and the flowers fall on the ground by themselves, making it the only flower that can be offered to the deities after picking them from the ground.

Medicinal properties of the tree

The Parijat tree has many medicinal properties and can be used as a home remedy for a number of diseases. Its flowers are good for heart, its leaves are mixed with honey to cure cough and various skin diseases. It is also used for the diagnosis of piles.

Mentions in the Hindu texts

As per Hindu mythology, Indra, the King of Devas, took Kalpa Taru or Parijat tree to Indraloka and planted it in his garden and gifted it to his wife, Indrani. Since then, the tree is referred to as Tree of the Universe and its flowers are considered as the Jewels of Gods.

Some people are of the view that Lord Krishna brought the tree for his wives Rukmini and Satyabhama from heaven (Indraloka) to his kingdom in Dwaraka, while others believe that Arjun, the son Indra, brought the Parijat tree for his mother Kunti from heaven for performing Shiv Pooja.

It is also believed that Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, loves the flowers of Parijat and its tree is used to appease the Goddess. It is important to note that only those flowers of the Parijat tree are used, which fall on the ground by themselves and plucking its flowers is prohibited.

As per Harivanshpuran, the tree erased fatigue of Urvashi, whenever she touched it.

Ancient beliefs

Another belief related to the Parijat tree is that there used to be a princess named 'Parijat', who fell in love with Lord Surya. Despite all the efforts, Lord Surya did not accept Parijat's love and Princess Parijat committed suicide. The place where the tomb of Princess Parijat was built, the Parijat tree was born.

