What is a 'Time Capsule' and why it will be placed 2000 ft under Ram Mandir?

The Ram Janmabhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will place a 'Time Capsule' 2,000 feet under the 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya. The time capsule will have a detailed history of the Ram Janmabhoomi. As per the member of the trust, Kamehswar Chaupal, the capsule will be placed thousands of feet below the site to avoid any future disputes over the area. Prime Minister Modi will do the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the temple on August 5, 2020.

As quoted by ANI, Kameshwar Chaupal stated that the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise.

What message will the time capsule carry?

The time capsule will carry a message about Ayodhya, Lord Ram and his place of birth in Sanskrit. The time capsule will be placed inside a copper plate or 'Tamra Patras' before placing it below the site. As per Chaupal, Sanskrit is chosen as one could write long sentences in a few words.

It is worth noting that the time capsule will not be placed on the day of Bhoomi Poojan as it will take time to be readied. Experts have been contacted to write the exact content in the minimum possible words.

What is a time capsule?

The time capsule is a historic cache of information or goods to communicate with future generations. It also helps archaeologists, anthropologists and historians to study about a site. Generally, time capsules are placed at the foundations of the buildings.

List of time capsules so far in India

1- First and only Prime Minister of India to date, Indira Gandhi, placed a time capsule outside one of the gates of Red Fort. The time capsule was named as 'Kalpaatra' containing post Independence history of India on August 15, 1972, amid political opposition. This time capsule is scheduled to be opened after 1000 years.

2- In the presence of first female President of India, Pratibha Patil, a time capsule was buried on March 6, 2010, near the auditorium of IIT Kanpur.

3- In 2010, a time capsule has been buried in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, to mark 50 years of the foundation of the temple.

4- In the year 2014, Alexandra Girls' Education Institution, Mumbai, buried a time capsule which is scheduled to be opened on September 1, 2062, on the occasion of the bi-centennial anniversary of the school.

5- A time capsule has been placed in the premises of Lovely Professional University in the presence of Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of '106th Indian Science Congress' organised by LPU. The time capsule contains 100 different items that represent a cross-section of technology at that time in India for the next 100 years by three distinguished Nobel Laureates- Hungary-born Israeli biochemist Avram Hershko, British-born American physicist F. Duncan M. Haldane and German-American biochemist Thomas Christian Südhof.

