All about Nirbhay Cruise Missile with indigenous engine

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today test fired the 1000 km range cruise missile Nirbhay, from Chandipur in Odisha. It is a subsonic cruise missile that was fired at 9:55 am for a 100 km test flight for 15 minutes.

About the Test Fire:

The test was a partial success and as per the DRDO sources it may be due to snag in the controller. The engine is said to have worked well. The test fire next would be done before the user trial for air force and navy.

Medium range cruise missile #Nirbhay successfully test-fired. Nirbhay missile was India's first indigenously developed cruise missile. The missile can use both conventional and nuclear weapons of 200 to 300 KG, it travels 4 to 7 times faster than the speed of sound. — Devinder Kumar (@DevinderBJP) August 11, 2021

This was the first time successful test firing with indigenous booster engine was done. The test fire earlier had to be aborted after eight minutes of flying

#Nirbhay Cruise Missile with Indigenous Manik turbo fan engine tested successfully from a defence facility off #Odisha coast. pic.twitter.com/X8UiQcRIwE — IDU (@defencealerts) August 11, 2021

About Nirbhay Missile:

It is a subsonic missile, flying at a speed of 0.7 to 0.9 Mach.

It has sea skimming and terrain hugging capability. It helps the missile to stay under enemy radar to avoid detection.

It is a two-stage missile with the first stage using solid fuel.

The second stage of the missile is run using liquid fuel.

With reports of #India's armed forces planning to induct long range cruise missiles into their arsenal here are some renders I did of the #Nirbhay long range cruise missile. pic.twitter.com/hgWXPxs01U — Orion_int (@Orion__int) July 22, 2020

In a landmark event, @DRDO_India successfully tested indigenously developed Long Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile #Nirbhay pic.twitter.com/0DOBuNcoZ4 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 15, 2019

It would be carrying a conventional warhead of 300 kilograms.

It would hit the target upto 1500 km range as well.

The missile is capable of flying between 50 metres to four kilometres from the ground.

The missile is capable of loitering that would allow the delivery platform to manoeuvre mid flight.

It can hit the target by doing in flight course corrections.

The missile can be fired from sea, land and through mobile launchers. The missile has been handed over to the Indian army. The army would be conducting three further tests before inducting it in.

