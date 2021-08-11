All about Nirbhay Cruise Missile with indigenous engine

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Know all about India's first subsonic cruise missile with an indigenous engine - Nirbhay. Find out the details of the missile below
Created On: Aug 11, 2021 17:26 IST
Modified On: Aug 11, 2021 17:36 IST
Nirbhay Missile
Nirbhay Missile

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today test fired the 1000 km range cruise missile Nirbhay, from Chandipur in Odisha. It is a subsonic cruise missile that was fired at 9:55 am for a 100 km test flight for 15 minutes. 

About the Test Fire:

The test was a partial success and as per the DRDO sources it may be due to snag in the controller. The engine is said to have worked well. The test fire next would be done before the user trial for air force and navy. 

This was the first time successful test firing with indigenous booster engine was done. The test fire earlier had to be aborted after eight minutes of flying

About Nirbhay Missile:

  • It is a subsonic missile, flying at a speed of 0.7 to 0.9 Mach. 
  • It has sea skimming and terrain hugging capability. It helps the missile to stay under enemy radar to avoid detection.
  • It is a two-stage missile with the first stage using solid fuel.
  • The second stage of the missile is run using liquid fuel. 

 

  • It would be carrying a conventional warhead of 300 kilograms. 
  • It would hit the target upto 1500 km range as well.
  • The missile is capable of flying between 50 metres to four kilometres from the ground. 
  • The missile is capable of loitering that would allow the delivery platform to manoeuvre mid flight. 
  • It can hit the target by doing in flight course corrections. 

The missile can be fired from sea, land and through mobile launchers. The missile has been handed over to the Indian army. The army would be conducting three further tests before inducting it in. 

