India’s First Large-Scale Biopolymer Plant Set for October Launch: Transforming Sugarcane into Eco-Friendly Plastics
India’s green manufacturing landscape is set for a monumental leap as the country prepares to launch its first large-scale biopolymer facility in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh, in October 2026.
India's green manufacturing sector is on the verge of achieving a historic feat. Set to be operational by October 2026, the country’s first biopolymer facility by Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) is coming up rapidly at the Kumbhi sugar unit in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
The fully integrated greenfield project, involving an investment of more than ₹3,080 crores, means a major advancement in the world of sustainable materials. The new plant is operating under the Balrampur Bioyug brand, will convert locally sourced sugarcane directly into Polylactic Acid (PLA), which is a biodegradable bioplastic that breaks down in nature in months.
Using only renewable energy and employing a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system, the initiative is intended to reduce the use of single-use plastics and make Uttar Pradesh the pioneer of the revolution of bio-economy in India. Watch the CNBC-TV18 report on the plant for PLA bioplastics
Key highlights of Project
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Geographical Advantage: The facility will be developed as a complete manufacturing plant within the premises of BCML’s sugar mill situated at Kumbhi in Gola Gokarannath.
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Huge Investment: The investment in the project is estimated at around ₹2,850 crore to ₹3,080 crore, making Uttar Pradesh a centre of excellence for green technology.
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Sophisticated Production Capabilities: The plant will have an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes of Polylactic acid (PLA) once it becomes operational.
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Inauguration: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh laid the foundation stone for the large project on February 22, 2025.
From Sugarcane to Bioplastics: How It Works
From Sugarcane to Bioplastics: The plant works based on a closed-system approach. First, sugarcane is farmed and turned into sugar. Instead of sending the entire output to food markets, most of the output goes to the manufacture of Polylactic Acid (PLA).
Whereas traditional plastics take hundreds of years to disintegrate, products made using the plant, such as plates, cups, bottles, pens, and carry bags, decompose naturally in a time span ranging from three to six months. Moreover, many cutting-edge technologies from companies such as Sulzer from Switzerland and Alpine can be utilized at the plant.
Impacts on Environment and Economy
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Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD): To protect the environment, the manufacturing campus is outfitted with Zero Liquid Discharge technology, stopping any toxic wastewater from being dumped into local drains or reservoirs.
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Use of Renewable Energy Sources: The entire processing plant has been developed to utilize renewable energy sources in order to assist the Indian government in achieving zero carbon emissions.
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Impact on the Local Economy: Connecting local agriculture with modern manufacturing helps create jobs in local regions and protect farmers by diversifying their crops.
Since the beginning of the commercial production of bioplastics right after the October commissioning, India is making a move from traditional packaging towards a circular economy.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com