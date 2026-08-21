India’s First Large-Scale Biopolymer Plant Set for October Launch: Transforming Sugarcane into Eco-Friendly Plastics

India's green manufacturing sector is on the verge of achieving a historic feat. Set to be operational by October 2026, the country’s first biopolymer facility by Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) is coming up rapidly at the Kumbhi sugar unit in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The fully integrated greenfield project, involving an investment of more than ₹3,080 crores, means a major advancement in the world of sustainable materials. The new plant is operating under the Balrampur Bioyug brand, will convert locally sourced sugarcane directly into Polylactic Acid (PLA), which is a biodegradable bioplastic that breaks down in nature in months.

Using only renewable energy and employing a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system, the initiative is intended to reduce the use of single-use plastics and make Uttar Pradesh the pioneer of the revolution of bio-economy in India. Watch the CNBC-TV18 report on the plant for PLA bioplastics