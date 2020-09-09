Study at Home
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019:All you need to know

The Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 has been conferred to the renowned naturalist and an English broadcaster David Attenborough. He is best known for his BBC nature documentaries. Here we are providing some facts about the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize, David Attenborough and list of past winners.
Sep 9, 2020 13:46 IST
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 has been conferred to British broadcaster David Attenborough by the Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a virtual event. During the online award function, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also present. She described David Attenborough as one of Nature's "most staunch conscience keepers" for over half a century. He is also the brother of actor Richard Attenborough.

About Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

It is also known as the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development. 

The prestigious award is named after the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is awarded annually. 

Since 1986, it is conferred every year by Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Indira Gandhi Peace Prize consists of a monetary award of Rs 25 lakh along with a citation.

It is given to individuals or organisations in recognition of creative efforts towards:
- Promoting international peace, development, and a new international economic order.
- Ensuring that scientific discoveries are used for the larger good of humanity, and enlarging the scope of freedom.

 In 1986, the first Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was awarded to Parliamentarians for Global Action.

About David Attenborough

- He is a natural historian and an English broadcaster.

- He is well known for his prodigious creativity in educating humankind with brilliant films and books about the natural world. 

- Therefore, he is famous for writing and presenting the BBC Natural History Unit.

- His nine natural history documentary series forming the Life collection that together constitutes a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on Earth.

- Through his work, he makes awareness about the need to preserve and protect the biodiversity of the planet so that we can live in a sustainable and harmonious way with all life.

List of the winners of the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Awarded to Year
Parliamentarians for Global Action 1986
Mikhail Gorbachev (Former Soviet Union Leader) 1987
Gro Harlem Brundtland (Former Prime Minister of Norway) 1988
UNICEF 1989
Sam Nujoma (First President of Namibia) 1990
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi  1991
Saburo Okita (Japanese Economist) 1992
Vaclav Havel (First President of the Czech Republic) 1993
Trevor Huddleston (Anti-Apartheid Activist) 1994
Olusegun Obasanjo (12th President of Nigeria) 1995
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Voluntary Organisation) 1996
Jimmy Carter (39th President of the United States) 1997
Muhammad Yunus (Founder of Grameen Bank) 1998
MS Swaminathan (Indian Agricultural Scientist) 1999
Mary Robinson (7th President of Ireland) 2000
Sadako Ogata (Former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) 2001
Shridath Ramphal (2nd Commonwealth Secretary-General) 2002
Kofi Annan (7th United Nations Secretary-General) 2003
Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Princess of Thailand) 2004
Hamid Karzai (12th President of Afghanistan) 2005
Wangari Maathai (Environmental and Political activist) 2006
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 2007
Mohamed ElBaradei (Former Director-General of the IAEA) 2008
Sheikh Hasina (Prime Minister of Bangladesh) 2009
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Ex-President of Brazil) 2010
Ela Bhatt (Founder of SEWA) 2011
 Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (President of Liberia) 2012
Angel Merkel (Chancellor of Germany) 2013
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) 2014
UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHRC) 2015
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh 2017
Centre for Science and Environment 2018
David Attenborough (Natural historian and an English broadcaster) 2019

