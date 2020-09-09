Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019:All you need to know
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 has been conferred to British broadcaster David Attenborough by the Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a virtual event. During the online award function, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also present. She described David Attenborough as one of Nature's "most staunch conscience keepers" for over half a century. He is also the brother of actor Richard Attenborough.
About Indira Gandhi Peace Prize
It is also known as the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development.
The prestigious award is named after the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is awarded annually.
Since 1986, it is conferred every year by Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.
Indira Gandhi Peace Prize consists of a monetary award of Rs 25 lakh along with a citation.
It is given to individuals or organisations in recognition of creative efforts towards:
- Promoting international peace, development, and a new international economic order.
- Ensuring that scientific discoveries are used for the larger good of humanity, and enlarging the scope of freedom.
In 1986, the first Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was awarded to Parliamentarians for Global Action.
About David Attenborough
- He is a natural historian and an English broadcaster.
- He is well known for his prodigious creativity in educating humankind with brilliant films and books about the natural world.
- Therefore, he is famous for writing and presenting the BBC Natural History Unit.
- His nine natural history documentary series forming the Life collection that together constitutes a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on Earth.
- Through his work, he makes awareness about the need to preserve and protect the biodiversity of the planet so that we can live in a sustainable and harmonious way with all life.
List of the winners of the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize
|Awarded to
|Year
|Parliamentarians for Global Action
|1986
|Mikhail Gorbachev (Former Soviet Union Leader)
|1987
|Gro Harlem Brundtland (Former Prime Minister of Norway)
|1988
|UNICEF
|1989
|Sam Nujoma (First President of Namibia)
|1990
|Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
|1991
|Saburo Okita (Japanese Economist)
|1992
|Vaclav Havel (First President of the Czech Republic)
|1993
|Trevor Huddleston (Anti-Apartheid Activist)
|1994
|Olusegun Obasanjo (12th President of Nigeria)
|1995
|Medecins Sans Frontieres (Voluntary Organisation)
|1996
|Jimmy Carter (39th President of the United States)
|1997
|Muhammad Yunus (Founder of Grameen Bank)
|1998
|MS Swaminathan (Indian Agricultural Scientist)
|1999
|Mary Robinson (7th President of Ireland)
|2000
|Sadako Ogata (Former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees)
|2001
|Shridath Ramphal (2nd Commonwealth Secretary-General)
|2002
|Kofi Annan (7th United Nations Secretary-General)
|2003
|Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Princess of Thailand)
|2004
|Hamid Karzai (12th President of Afghanistan)
|2005
|Wangari Maathai (Environmental and Political activist)
|2006
|Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
|2007
|Mohamed ElBaradei (Former Director-General of the IAEA)
|2008
|Sheikh Hasina (Prime Minister of Bangladesh)
|2009
|Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Ex-President of Brazil)
|2010
|Ela Bhatt (Founder of SEWA)
|2011
|Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (President of Liberia)
|2012
|Angel Merkel (Chancellor of Germany)
|2013
|Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
|2014
|UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHRC)
|2015
|Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
|2017
|Centre for Science and Environment
|2018
|David Attenborough (Natural historian and an English broadcaster)
|2019
