International Day of Sign Languages 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Slogans to share on September 23

International Day of Sign Languages slogans: The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated every year on September 23 to make deaf people feel like they are part of the society and community that they live in. International Day of Sign Languages 2022 quotes, messages, wishes, slogans aims at helping further in spreading this message and making people aware of the rights and needs of those who use sign language. The day highlights the significance of Sign Language which is extremely common and is very different from spoken languages.

Check International Day of Sign Language 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, slogans below to share them among your friends and family to highlight the importance of International Day of Sign Language on September 23.

International Day of Sign Languages 2022: Why it is celebrated on September 23?

The United Nations General Assembly declared September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages on December 19, 2017. The first International Day of Sign Languages was celebrated in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf which is celebrated from September 24-30. Since then, the day is annually marked on September 23. In 2022, the world is celebrating the fifth edition of the International Day of Sign Languages.

International Day of Sign Languages 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. The deaf use their hands to convey their messages, thus try to understand and respect the sign languages. Happy International sign language day.

2. On the occasion of the International day of sign language celebrate the existence of the deaf community by learning another a sign language that will teach you another approach to consider things.

3. International day of sign language is the day when the tone of voice is not judged and people come together through actions and intentions rather than words.

4. Celebrate the international day of sign language, a day that encourages us to consider the presence of the deaf around us.

5. Human eyes can also be a form of sign language of the mind. If you observe them, you will see the reality.

International Day of Sign Languages 2022 Quotes

1. "I come from a place where you don’t need to talk all the time. There are sign languages you learn.” – Warwick Thornton.

2. “Sign language is the equal of speech, lending itself equally to the rigorous and the poetic, to philosophical analysis or to making love.” – Oliver Sacks.

3. “Sign language is the noblest gift God has given to deaf people.” – George Veditz

4. “If you are to reach masses of people in this world, you must do it by sign language. Whether your vehicle is commerce, literature, or politics, you can do nothing but raise signals, and make motions to the people.” – John Jay Chapman.

5. "Human eyes are the sign language of the brain. If you watch them carefully, you can see the truth played out, raw and unguarded." – Tarryn Fisher

