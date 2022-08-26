International Dog Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and how to celebrate Dog Day on August 26?

International Dog Day in India: International Dog Day is observed every year on August 26. The day provides an opportunity for dog lovers to celebrate the day of their special friend who showers them with unconditional love and affection. International Dog Day 2022 also encourages people to adopt dogs and provide them with the better quality of life they deserve. Dog Day 2202 also disrupts the misconceptions of adopting and breeding only a particular breed of dogs and promotes the adoption and nurturing of stray dogs as well.

Find International Dog Day 2022 quotes, messages, and wishes below and share them with your family and friends to celebrate Dog Day today.

International Dog Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated?

International Dog Day highlights the fact that even though most of us show care and love towards our four-legged friends, there are several others who often brutally abuse them. International Dog Day 2022 provides an opportunity to spread awareness about such issues and ultimately motivate everyone to take better care of their dogs.

International Dog Day was first introduced in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Dog Trainer, Conservationist, and Author. August 26 was chosen as International Dog Day as on this day Paige’s family adopted their first dog ‘Sheltie’, when it was just 10 years old.

Happy International Dog Day. pic.twitter.com/aWfiKjHGMr — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 25, 2022

International Dog Day 2022 Quotes

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself”- Josh Billings “The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants” - Johnny Depp "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went"- Will Roger “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had” – Thom Jones “Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in”- Mark Twain

International Dog Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

Dogs are our connection to heaven. They don’t know what is discontent or evil or jealousy because they are too busy to love everyone around them without any self-interest. Blessed are those who have dogs. Happy International Dog Day! Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more. Happy International Dog Day! No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does. Happy International Dog Day! To sort your life, to bring some happiness in your life, to be happy…. All you need is a cute dog to make this dream come true for you. Happy International Dog Day! Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell. Happy International Dog Day!

International Dog Day 2022: History, Significance