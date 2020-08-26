International Dog Day 2020: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History, Significance and more

International Dog Day 2020: It is celebrated on 26 August to pay tribute to these incredible animals who work selflessly to bring comfort, keep us safe and save lives. The day also helps to recognise the number of dogs that must be rescued every year, from pure breed rescuers, rescues, and public shelters.

We all know that dogs put their lives on the line every day. They protect our safety and freedom by detecting drugs and bombs, also pull victims from wreckages and tragic situations. Dogs are also family friends, people keep dogs at their home and hold special places in our lives.

International Dog Day: History

In 2004, the day was founded by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist Dog Trainer, and Author, Colleen Paige. He is also the founder of various other holidays like National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, etc. to bring attention to the importance of animals across the world and encourages the adoption.

26th August Date is chosen because on this date Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter. That time Colleen was 10 years old.

International Dog Day: Significance

The day is celebrated for all dogs whether mixed breed or pure. The main objective of the day is to galvanize the public to recognize the various dogs that need to be rescued each year.

The day also honours all the family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives and keep us safe. They protect our family and houses for his or her law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and help us to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy.

International Dog Day: Quotes

1. “Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really.” - Agnes Sligh Turnbull

2. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”- Josh Billings

3. “I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” - Gilda Radner

4. “The bond with a true dog is as lasting as the ties of this earth will ever be.” - Konrad Lorenz

5. "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." - Roger Caras

6. "The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog." - M.K. Clinton

7. "Happiness is a warm puppy." - Charles M. Schulz

8. "The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs." - Charles de Gaulle

9. "The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants." - Johnny Depp

10. "Whoever said you can't buy Happiness forgot little puppies." - Gene Hill

11. "Dogs should not have to lose their lives because of the atrocities they have been forced to endure at the hands of man." - Colleen Paige

International Dog Day: Wishes and Messages

1. When you are sad or have had a bad and tiring day then just a cute dog can make it a good day for you. Happy International Dog Day!

2. To sort your life, to bring some happiness in your life, to be happy…. All you need is a cute dog to make this dream come true for you. Happy International Dog Day!

3. Dogs are our connection to heaven. They don’t know what is discontent or evil or jealousy because they are too busy to love everyone around them without any self-interest. Blessed are those who have dogs. Happy International Dog Day!

4. The only thing on this planet which loves you more than himself is the dog. His love for his master is beyond conditions and you are fortunate to find such a wonderful dog who is your closest buddy. Warm wishes on International Dog Day!

5. It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. Happy International Dog Day!

6. Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more. Happy International Dog Day!

7. Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell. Happy International Dog Day!

8. Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished. Happy International Dog Day!

9. No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does. Happy International Dog Day!

10. I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. Happy International Dog Day!

