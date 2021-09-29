Happy International Translation Day 2021: Date, Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages and more

International Translation Day 2021: The day provides us an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals. The importance of translation in our daily life is multidimensional. Translation paves the way forward for worldwide interaction and also allows nations to forge interactive relationships when it comes to creating advancements in technology, politics, etc.

The UN General Assembly adopted resolution 71/288 on 24 May 2017, on the role of language professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, and declared September 30 as International Translation Day.

International Translation Day 2021: Theme

The theme of International Translation Day 2021 is "United in translation." The theme focuses on world union with the help of translation. As only because of translation we are able to interpret what we read and translators make sure that we are able to do that easily.

International Translation Day 2021: Quotes

1. “Translation is not a matter of words only: it is a matter of making intelligible a whole culture.” - Anthony Burgess

2. “To have another language is to possess a second soul.” - Charlemagne

3. “Translation is that which transforms everything so that nothing changes.” - Gunter Grass

4. “If the translator does his job as he should, he is a benefactor of humanity; otherwise, he is a veritable public enemy.” - Miguel Sanz

5. "Words travel worlds. Translators do the driving". - Anna Rusconi

6. "Without translation, we would be living in provinces bordering on silence." - George Steiner

7. "A translator is a reader, an interpreter and a creator all in one." - Bijay Kumar Das

8. "It is neither the best nor the worst things in a book that defy translation". - Friedrich Nietzsche

9. "Translating is producing analogous effects with different implements." - Paul Valery

10. "The ideal reader is a translator. He or she can pull a text to pieces, remove its skin, cut it to the bone, follow each artery and vein and thence fashion a new living being." - Alberto Manguel

11. "Translating is always about making sacrifices; however, nothing essential should be sacrificed." - Enrique Diez-Canedo

13. "Without translation, I would be limited to the borders of my own country. The translator is my most important ally. He introduces me to the world." - Italo Calvino

14. "The best thing on translation was said by Cervantes: translation is the other side of a tapestry." - Leonardo Sciascia

15. "If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart." - Nelson Mandela

16. "The art of translation lies less in knowing the other language than in knowing your own." - Ned Rorem

17. "A translator ought to endeavor not only to say what his author has said, but to say it as he has said it." - John Conington

18. "If the dream is a translation of waking life, waking life is also a translation of the dream." - Rene Magritte

19. "The difference between the right word and the almost right word is really a large matter – it’s the difference between lightning and a lightning bug.” - Mark Twain

20. "Translation is one of the few human activities where the impossible occurs by principle." - Mariano Antolín Rato

International Translation Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Writers make national literature, while translators make universal literature. Happy International Translation Day!

2. The translator is a privileged writer who has the opportunity to rewrite masterpieces in their own language. Happy International Translation Day!

3. We wish all translators a Happy International Translation Day!

4. The translator is the author’s accomplice. Wishing you a Happy International Translation Day!

5. Translators are horses changed at the posthouses of civilization. Happy International Translation Day!

6. Translating means having the honesty to stick to an allusive imperfection. Happy International Translation Day!

7. Translators are the shadow heroes of literature, the often forgotten instruments that make it possible for different cultures to talk to one another, who have enabled us to understand that we all, from every part of the world, live in one world. Happy International Translation Day!

8. The translation is not an easy job but you are doing this job really very well..On International Translation Day, I want to extend warm greetings on your wonderful job.

9. As you continue building linguistic bridges together, we wish you a Happy International Translation Day!

10. The occasion of International Translation Day will always remind us that we have many talented translators doing an excellent job of translating content to help us reach the content of other languages.

