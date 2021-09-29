International Translation Day 2021: Current Theme, History and Significance

International Translation Day 2021: According to the UN, International Translation Day plays an important role in bringing nations together, contributing to development, and strengthening world peace and security. This day provides a great opportunity to spotlight the important work of translators, interpreters, and others in the language service industry.

International Translation Day 2021: Theme

The theme of International Translation Day 2021 is "United in translation."

The theme of International Translation Day 2020 is "Finding the words for a world in crisis”. The theme focuses on the importance of work to ensure that clear information reaches everyone and overcome language barriers both globally and locally.

The theme of International Translation Day 2019 was "Translation and Indigenous Languages". It focuses on the indigenous languages that are in danger of disappearing. As it is important to preserve and protect the languages of millions of indigenous people around the world. Languages for indigenous people are an integral part of their culture. And it is said that when a community loses its language, it is on the way to lose its culture too.

The theme of International Translation Day (ITD) 2018 was “Translation: Promoting Cultural Heritage in Changing Times”. This theme is selected by the FIT council. It plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding, and cooperation, contributing to development, and strengthening world peace and security.

Happy International Translation Day 2021: Date, Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages and more

International Translation Day: History

Do you know that International Translation Day is a recent entry into the calendar of world events? It is established by the International Federation of Translators (FIT). Celebrating this day annually is to pay tribute to the work of translators and the interpreters who break down the language barriers to make the world a slightly smaller place. This day is celebrated with a series of events, seminars, and symposiums across the world.

On 24 May 2017, the General Assembly adopted a resolution 71/288 to proclaim 30 September as International Translation Day after considering the role of professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding, and development.

30 September was chosen because this date celebrates the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator who is considered the patron saint of translators. These celebrations have been promoted by FIT (the International Federation of Translators) which was set up in 1953. Even in 1991 FIT launched the idea of an officially recognised International Translation Day to show the solidarity of the worldwide translation community and also to promote the translation profession in several countries.

International Translation Day: Significance

Let us tell you that the translator and interpreter are two professions dedicated to one goal that is facilitating communication between people. Both interpreters and translators are at the junction point that impacts the development of business, science, medicine, technology, international law, politics, and a host of other areas. This will provide the ability for each of these in the world to learn from each other to the benefit of society as a whole.

According to UNESCO, cultural heritage as mentioned in this year’s theme does not end with "monuments and collections of objects". It includes intangible cultural heritage such as knowledge, beliefs, and practices concerning people, nature, and our relationships with the universe. This not only helps in intercultural participation but also encourages mutual respect for other ways of life.

Therefore, International Translation Day highlights the role of translation to encourage the profession which helps in promoting an understanding of the intangible cultural heritage and mutual respect in our changing world.

