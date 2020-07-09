Jagdeep Biography: Birth, Death, Family, Early Life, Career, Films, Awards and More

Jagdeep Biography: Actor Jagdeep who is best known for his role in Soorma Bhopali in 1975 Ramesh Sippy's Sholay died on 8 July 2020 (Wednesday) at his residence in Bandra at 8:30 p.m. according to his family friend Mehmood Ali. He was not keeping well due to age-related health issues. His last rites will be performed on 9 July, 2020 (Thursday) in Mumbai.

He was mostly seen in comic roles. His catchphrase in the film Sholay “Mera naam Soorma Bhopali aise hi nahin hai” is still remembered by fans. His performance in the comedy film Andaz Apna Apna where he played Salman Khan's father Bankelal role is also remembered.

The last of the comic icons in the tradition of seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood in a career spanning over six decades acted in over 400 films and several memorable roles are played by Jagdeep that will be remembered always.

Full Name: Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri

Date of Birth: 29 March, 1939 (Wednesday)

Place of Birth: Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Central Provinces, British India

Father's Name: Syed Yawar Husain Jafri

Mother's Name: Kaneez Hyder

Wife(s)/Spouse(s): Naseem Begum, Sughra Begum, and Nazima

Children: Sons: Hussein Jaffry (From first wife), Javed Jaffrey (Actor, Dancer, Comedian; from second wife), Naved Jaffrey (Actor, TV Judge; from second wife)

Daughters: Shakira Shafi (from first wife), Suraiya Jaffry (From first wife), Muskaan (From third wife)

Profession: Actor, Comedian

Debut: As a Child Artist (Afsana (1951), Do Bigha Zameen (1954, as a Comedian), Bhabhi (1957, Lead Actor)

Date of Death: 9 July, 2020 (Wednesday)

Place of Death: Mumbai

Age (at the time of death): 81 Years

Veteran Actor and Comedian Jagdeep: Early Life and Family

He was born on 29 March, 1939 (Wednesday) in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Central Provinces, British India. His real name or full name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. His father was Syed Yawar Husain Jafri and Mother Kaneez Hyder. He married three times. Naseem Begam was his first wife with whom he has a son Hussain Jaffry and two daughters Suraiya Jaffry and Shakira Shafi. He then married to Sughra Begam with whom he has two sons named Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey (on Indian Television both host the popular show called Boogie Woogie). He then married to Nazima and has a daughter named Muskaan Jaffrey. He lost his father when he was 5 years old. His debut film was Afsana in which he played child artists' role.

Jagdeep's: Career as an Actor and Comedian

He started his journey in cinema with the film "Afsana" in 1951 as a child artist and the filmmaker was B.R. Chopra. It was his directorial debut. For Jagdeep as a child, the story was a riches-to-rags, whose family fortunes declined after his father's death and the partition. In one of his interview, he recalled how his mother, once used to servants and other luxuries, raised him while working as a cook in an orphanage. Jagdeep at a young age want to help his mother and at the age of six or seven, he worked on the sets of "Afsana". He was spotted on the streets of Mumbai. Three rupees as a fee was decided for the role but it was doubled when the actor got to mouth a dialogue.

In an interview, Jagdeep's son Javed Jaffrey told "My father was a child when he was looking for a job after Partition. When someone asked him if he wanted to work in films, he said he is need of a job of any kind. He was chosen from the streets to star in a film as a child actor. He was destined to be in the industry, it was fate."

After movie Afsana, he was kept picking in films for big or small roles in Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K A Abbas's Munna, and Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. In Jagdeep's career, the year 1957 was a milestone. He performed in a children's film, Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke and for this, he was awarded along with other artists by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Prime Minister of India.

As a comedian, he started his career with Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zameen which was followed by Teen Bahuraniyan (1968), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Darpan (1970), Gora Aur Kala (1972), Ankh Micholi (1972), Insaaniyat (1974), Jaggu (1975), Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977) and many more. He also played a lead role as a hero in some films including Bhabhi with Nanda, Barkha.

He also acted in Aasman, Bhaisahab, Dhake Ki Malmal, and Dhobi Doctor, which was Bimal Roy’s first production. He played the role of young Dilip Kumar in the film Shikwa. He was also in a negative role in the films Ek Masoom and Mandir-Masjid.

His most acclaimed comic role is the character Soorma Bhopali in the movie Sholay. His famous dialogue in the film “Hamara Naam Soorma Bhopali Aisei Nahi Hai. No doubt the film is considered one of the greatest movies of Bollywood. His other memorable role was of Khabri, the kick-side of detective G-9 (Mithun Chakraborty) in Surakshaa. His famous dialogue Khambha Ukhad ke…. had become a national craze.

As a comedian, Jagdeep's comic timing, big smile, unique voice, and facial expressions made his presence mandatory in films. As a comedian, Jagdeep knew how to make people smile through his performances. He acted in over 400 films. He is also known for his appearances in several horror movies, mainly in projects of the Ramsay Brothers.

Some of the hit songs that are picturised on him are Paas baitho tabiyat bahal jayegi from Punarmilan, In pyar ki rahon mein from the same film, Chal ud ja re Panchhi and Chali Chali re Patang from superhit movie Bhabhi, Aa Gaye Yaaro Jeene Ke from Phir wohi Raat.

Jagdeep: As a Director

He also directed a film titled Soorma Bhopali which was a pure entertainer.

Jagdeep's films



Some of the films in which he worked are listed below:

1. Gali Gali Chor Hai (2012)

2. Life Partner (2009)

3. Bombay To Goa (2007)

4. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000)

5. China Gate (1998)

6. Hasina Aur Nagina (1996)

7. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

8. Insaan Bana Shaitan (1992)

9. Phool aur Kaante (1991)

10. Khooni Panja (1991)

11. Shahenshah (1988)

12. Baat Ban jaye (1986)

13. Purana Mandir (1984)

14. Qurbani (1980)

15. Morcha (1980)

16. Phir Wohi Raat (1980)

17. Kali Ghata (1980)

18. Ek Baar Kaho (1980)

19. Surakshaa (1979)

20. Yuvraaj (1979)

21. Swarg Narak (1978)

22. Agent Vinod (1977)

23. Aaina (1977)

24. Sholay (1975)

25. Bidaai (1974)

26. Gora Aur Kala (1972)

27. Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (1970)

28. Fuddu (1970)

29. Khilona (1970)

30. Teen Bahuraniyan (1968)

31. Naunihal (1967)

32. Barkhaa (1959)

33. Bhabhi (1957)

34. Kismet Ka Khel (1956)

35. Aar Paar (1954)

36. Munna (1954)

37. Laila Majnu (1953)

38. Afsana (1951)

Jagdeep's Death:

Jagdeep, the famous Indian film actor and comedian died at his residence at Mumbai on 8 July, 2020 (Wednesday) due to age-related health issues. His performances will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

