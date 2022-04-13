Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Inspirational Sayings and Slogans of Freedom Fighters

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Massacre of Amritsar. The incident took place on April 13, 1919, when the acting Brigadier-General Dyer ordered the British army to open fire on a crowd. The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum was inaugurated, showcasing an authentic account of the massacre in March 2019.

The public gathered on April 13, 1919, to celebrate Baisakhi. People gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to discuss two resolutions, namely one condemning the firing on April 10 and the other requesting the authorities to release their leaders. When the news reached Brigadier-General Dyer, he headed to the Bagh with his troops. He and his troops entered the Jallianwala Bagh and ordered them to open fire without giving any warning. As a result, people went towards the exit, but Dyer ordered his soldiers to fire at the exit. For around 10-15 minutes, the fire continued. Around 1650 rounds were fired. On this day, take a look at some inspirational sayings and slogans of freedom fighters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to people killed in the Jallainwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. He said that their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

Inspirational Sayings of Freedom Fighters

1. "Ab bhi jiska khoon na khola khoon nahi wo pani hai. Jo desh ke kaam na aaye wo bekaar jawani hai." - Chandra Shekhar zad

2. "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

3. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.” - BR Ambedkar

4. "Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain ...duties" - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

5."Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatama Gandhi

6. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

7. “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

8. "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

9. "It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances." - Bhagat Singh

10. "Citizenshp consists in the service of the country".— Jawaharlal Nehru

11. "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar

Slogans of Freedom Fighters

1. "Vande Mataram" - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

2. "Jai Hind"- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

3. “Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga” – Subhash Chandra Bose

4. “Karo ya Maro” – Mahatma Gandhi

5. "Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan" - Lal Bahadur Shastri

6. "Satyamev Jayathe" - Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

7. "Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara” – Muhammad Iqbal

8. “Khoon se khelenge Holi gar Vatan mushkil main hai” – Ashfaqullah Khan

