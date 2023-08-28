Japan Moon Mission 2023: Launch Date, Time, Live Streaming, Budget and More

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is getting ready to launch the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) mission. It happened on Monday, August 27th, at 9:26:22 AM JST (5:56 AM IST).

This mission will take off from the Tanegashima Space Center using Japan's H2-A rocket. SLIM will land on the moon's surface in about four to six months. This is Japan's second recent try at putting stuff on the moon after Ispace, a company in Tokyo, couldn't pull off its landing on April 25th.

Japan Moon Mission 2023: Launch Date And Time

The launch of Japan's maiden moon-landing spacecraft, slated for Monday, was halted by the nation's space agency due to strong winds. The delay was announced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the operator of the rocket.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) safety manager, Michio Kawakami, mentioned that powerful winds reaching speeds of approximately 108 kph (67 mph) were detected between altitudes of 5,000 to 15,000 meters (16,400 to 49,200 feet).

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) safety manager, Michio Kawakami, mentioned that powerful winds reaching speeds of approximately 108 kph (67 mph) were detected between altitudes of 5,000 to 15,000 meters (16,400 to 49,200 feet). Kawakami also noted that the presence of several typhoons in the vicinity of Japan might have contributed to these challenging wind conditions.

Where to Watch Japan Moon Mission Live Streaming Online

You can catch the live stream of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) launch aboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 on JAXA's YouTube channel.

Japan Moon Mission Details

The mission rocket will be transporting JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), marking a significant milestone as the inaugural Japanese spacecraft set to land on the moon. In contrast, the Tokyo-based startup Ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander met an unfortunate end with a crash onto the lunar surface back in April.

Following the rescheduled launch, JAXA's blueprint includes SLIM's lunar landing phase, projected to commence between January and February of 2024. This trajectory is steered by aspirations to replicate the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 moon exploration venture, accomplished earlier this month.

Today's launch is canceled because it was confirmed that the upper wind dose not satisfy the constraints at launch.

Termed the "moon sniper," the SLIM mission embarks on an endeavor to attain an extraordinary feat—achieving a pinpoint landing within a mere 100 meters of its intended target on the moon's surface. This achievement signifies a remarkable leap from the conventional lunar landing precision spanning several kilometers, as underscored by JAXA.

Accompanying this lunar-bound expedition is the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a collaborative initiative involving JAXA, NASA, and the European Space Agency.

The H-IIA, a joint creation of JAXA and MHI, stands as Japan's flagship space launch vehicle, boasting an impressive track record of 45 successful launches out of 46 attempts since its inception in 2001. However, the introduction of JAXA's new medium-lift H3 rocket encountered a setback during its maiden voyage in March, prompting the agency to postpone the launch of H-IIA No. 47 for several months while delving into the root causes of the mishap.

Amidst ambitions to send astronauts to the lunar expanse in the late 2020s, Japan's space endeavors have faced a series of recent challenges. This includes the Epsilon small rocket's launch failure in October 2022 and an engine explosion during a test just last month.

Japan Moon Mission SLIM Budget

Amidst the resurgence of the global space race, Japan is strategically formulating an ambitious budget, earmarking an impressive 449.6 billion yen ($4.14 billion) for the fiscal year 2021. This figure demonstrates a remarkable uptick of 23.1 percent in comparison to the current fiscal year that is slated to conclude on March 30. The blueprint for this augmented fiscal allocation is encapsulated in draft budget documents.

Within Japan's space budget proposal, spanning the concerted efforts of 11 ministries, an allocation of 51.4 billion yen ($472 million) is designated to facilitate the participation of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in NASA's renowned Artemis lunar exploration program. Furthermore, a substantial portion of 18.9 billion yen is reserved to fuel the development and progression of the H3 rocket. Additionally, a considerable allotment of 80 billion yen is designated to nurture the nation's Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) program. These specific details emerge from the comprehensive budget documents.

