Google Celebrates Chandrayaan’s 3 Landing On The Moon With A Fabulous Doodle

Google Doodle For Chandrayaan 3: India accomplished the Moon Mission with flying colours. Chandrayaan 3, a follow-up mission for Chandrayaan 3 has brought laurels to the country from all over the world. The national and international media along with tech giant Google is celebrating India’s lunar victory with a special doodle.

Source: Google

The above-shown doodle illustrates the first-ever soft landing on the south pole of the moon. This historic event crowned India as the first and the only country to touch down the southern part of the moon.

Historic Moment for India and ISRO: Key Achievements of Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landed

About Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 that aims to show off end-to-end capability for safe landing and wandering on the lunar surface. It is configured with Landers and Rovers. It was launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, “Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary missions. The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from the PM. Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post-separation of the Lander Module. The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is LVM3 M4 which will place the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km.”

The three main objectives of Chandrayaan 3 are:

To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on the Lunar Surface

To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan 3: What are the Roles of Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan?

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, around 6:04 p.m. ISRO in its recent tweet informed about the ramped down of the rover on the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:

Made in India 🇮🇳

Made for the MOON🌖!



The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and

India took a walk on the moon !



More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

Also, ISRO shared a few snaps taken by Chandrayaan 3 of the landing area.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates:



The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/ctjpxZmbom — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The image captured by the

Landing Imager Camera

after the landing.



It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow.



Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface 🙂… pic.twitter.com/xi7RVz5UvW — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

The joy of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the south pole of India opened the door for future space expeditions. This achievement showcases India's capabilities in space exploration and engineering. It has also established India as part of an exclusive club alongside the US, Russia, and China.

