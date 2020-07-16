What is Jio Glass and what are its specifications and purpose?

During the 43rd AGM (Annual General Meeting) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani laid stress on his '2G-mukt' India vision. He further announced Google as the company's strategic partner which will invest Rs.33,737 crore in Jio Platforms. Among other announcements such as JioMart, Jio 5G solution, etc., the company showcased 'Jio Glass'-- a new Mixed Reality solution. The demonstration was presented by siblings Akash and Isha Ambani. However, the company has not yet revealed the pricing and the availability of the product.

Demo of Jio Glass

During the demonstration of Jio Glass, RIL's President, Kiran Thomas said, 'Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha.' Soon after this, a call was made to Akash and Isha Ambani. Akash Ambani joined the meeting in a 3D avatar while Isha Ambani joined the meeting in a 2D video interface.

Specifications of Jio Glass

The Jio Glass will have a cable to connect it with a smartphone to access content on the device. It will have 25 in-built apps to conduct reality video meetings and comes with personalized audio. The product weighs 75 grams and is expected to work on 5G services. Jio will soon start testing its 5G services in India once the spectrum sale is over.

What is the purpose of the Jio Glass?

Jio Glass is specially designed for the teachers and the students to enable 3D virtual rooms. Also, holographic classes can also be conducted via the Jio Mixed Reality Service in real-time. The Jio Glass can also be used for conducting virtual meetings. In addition to these, digital notes and presentations can also be exchanged.

In the year 2019, during its AGM, Jio showcased a HoloBoard Mixed Reality Headset. The functions of that product and the Jio Glass are almost similar.

As per the President of Reliance Industries Limited, Kiran Thomas, Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience.

