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Joe Root Joins Sachin Tendulkar at the Top With 68 Test Fifties: Check the Record

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 10:08 IST

Joe Root has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 68 Test fifties. Here’s a look at the record, Root’s numbers and the milestone he has reached.

Joe Root Joins Sachin Tendulkar at the Top With 68 Test Fifties
Joe Root Joins Sachin Tendulkar at the Top With 68 Test Fifties

Joe Root has just reached a new milestone in Test cricket. Now the England cricket team captain has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 68 Test fifties.

Joe Root made this record with a knock of 66 runs against Pakistan at Headingley and the comparison between Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar is quite striking. 

While Sachin Tendulkar made the most Test 50s in 200 matches, Joe reached this record in just 163 Test matches. 

How Did Joe Root Reach His 68th Test Fifty?

Detail

Information

Match

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Venue

Headingley, Leeds

Date

August 20, 2026

Innings

66 runs off 112 balls

Boundaries

10 fours

Day of match

Day 2

Result of dismissal

Bowled by Khurram Shahzad

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: 68 Test Fifties

Statistic

Joe Root

Sachin Tendulkar

Total Test fifties

68

68

Tests played to reach 68 fifties

Around 163

200

Innings taken

305

329

Still playing Tests

Yes

No (retired)

Joe Root's Test Career Stats

Category

Joe Root

Total Tests

163+

Total runs

Around 14,180

Centuries

41

Fifties

68

Highest score

262

Rank in all-time Test run scorers

2nd

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Test Records Compared

Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for most Test runs and most Test centuries. Here is a brief comparison of Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Test match format: 

Record

Joe Root

Sachin Tendulkar

Test matches

163+

200

Test runs

Around 14,180

15,921

Test centuries

41

51

Test fifties

68

68

Batting average

50.89

53.78

Highest score

262

248*

Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record?

Joe Root now needs just one more Test match fifty so that he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record. This could happen very soon since he is still an active player.

It is hard to say exactly when he will break the record. It depends on how many more fifties he scores in his coming innings. Cricket fans will be watching closely during this series against Pakistan and beyond.

Along with the fifties, Joe will also keep adding centuries and overall runs and he is already the second-highest run scorer in Test history. If he continues playing at this level then he could easily challenge more of Tendulkar's long-standing records.

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 10:08 IST

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