Joe Root Joins Sachin Tendulkar at the Top With 68 Test Fifties: Check the Record

Joe Root has just reached a new milestone in Test cricket. Now the England cricket team captain has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 68 Test fifties. Joe Root made this record with a knock of 66 runs against Pakistan at Headingley and the comparison between Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar is quite striking. While Sachin Tendulkar made the most Test 50s in 200 matches, Joe reached this record in just 163 Test matches. How Did Joe Root Reach His 68th Test Fifty? Detail Information Match England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Venue Headingley, Leeds Date August 20, 2026 Innings 66 runs off 112 balls Boundaries 10 fours Day of match Day 2 Result of dismissal Bowled by Khurram Shahzad Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: 68 Test Fifties Statistic Joe Root Sachin Tendulkar Total Test fifties 68 68 Tests played to reach 68 fifties Around 163 200 Innings taken 305 329 Still playing Tests Yes No (retired)

Joe Root's Test Career Stats Category Joe Root Total Tests 163+ Total runs Around 14,180 Centuries 41 Fifties 68 Highest score 262 Rank in all-time Test run scorers 2nd Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Test Records Compared Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for most Test runs and most Test centuries. Here is a brief comparison of Joe Root and Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Test match format: Record Joe Root Sachin Tendulkar Test matches 163+ 200 Test runs Around 14,180 15,921 Test centuries 41 51 Test fifties 68 68 Batting average 50.89 53.78 Highest score 262 248* Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record? Joe Root now needs just one more Test match fifty so that he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record. This could happen very soon since he is still an active player.