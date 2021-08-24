Kartarpur Corridor: History of Gurdwara and Facts

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to open the Kartarpur shrine due to the approaching death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on September 22.

From May 22 till August 12, Pakistan had put India under 'Category C' due to the spread of the Delta variant and essential movement from India to Pakistan were allowed through exemptions. Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Pakistan through Kartarpur Corridor/Wagah Border.

Also, a negative RT-PCR test before traveling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old) is necessary. RAT will be conducted on arrival to Pakistan. If the case is positive then that individual will be returned to India.

On 24 October 2019, India has signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities of the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, the International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

On 22 November 2018, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution to celebrate the historic occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji across the globe.

About Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Kartarpur Sahib was established by Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Sikh Guru in 1522. On 22 September 1539 Gurunanak Dev Ji took the last breath in this gurdwara and spend around 18 years of his life.

The Gurdwara was washed away by floods of the river Ravi (Rabi) and the present Gurdwara was established by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in the Narowal district of Pakistan. It is three to four kilometres away from Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India and about 120 km from Lahore.

The langar was first started in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Langar tradition is also known as ‘Guru ka Langar’, the Gurus Kitchen. Whoever came here, Guru Nanak Dev Ji did not allow him to go without eating.

Some facts about Kartarpur Corridor

1. Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the bank of river Ravi (Rabi) in Pakistan.

2. The foundation stone was laid in Gurdaspur on 26 November, 2018 and marks the initiation of the Kartarpur Corridor. Further, on 28 November 2018 in Pakistan, the foundation stone was laid down.

3. The 4.10 km approx long Highway connects Dera Baba Nanak from Gurdaspur-Amritsar Highway to the International border.

4. In 1999, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed to build the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the first time when he travelled by bus to Lahore.

5. According to currently enforced Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs), an outdoor gathering of maximum of 300 individuals is allowed in Pakistan with strict COVID-19 protocols.

How were Indian devotees able to visit or see Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara?

At the time of the partition of India-Pakistan, gurdwara moved to Pakistan, so citizens of India need a visa to visit Kartarpur Sahib. Those who are not able to go to Pakistan, see with the help of binoculars in the Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Sidh Saun Randhawa located at Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian border. Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is visible from the border towards India. In Pakistan, the government takes care that the grass does not accumulate around this gurdwara, they keep cutting and pruning around it so that it can be seen well from India and there is no problem for the devotees.

So we can say that Kartarpur Corridor is a historic move by the Indian and Pakistan governments for the devotees to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara situated in Pakistan.

