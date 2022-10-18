Kati Bihu 2022: Date, Significance, History- Know everything about the harvest festival

Kati Bihu 2022: The auspicious festival of harvest Kati Bihu is being celebrated on October 18. The day is marked every year on the first day of the Kati month in the Assamese calendar and usually falls during the mid of October month. Kati Bihu 2022 which is also known as Kongali Bihu marks the crucial phase in every farmer’s family in Assam. It is the fresh start of the harvest season and the relocation of the rice saplings. Kati Bihu 2022 is rooted in the rural household deep ethos which is related to crops and their yields.

Read more about Kati Bihu 2022 date, significance, history and other important details of the harvest season.

Warm greetings on the occasion of Kati Bihu to everyone.

Kati Bihu 2022 Date

Kati Bihu festival in 2022 is being celebrated on October 18. The days mark the fresh start of the harvest season in Assam.

Kati Bihu 2022 Significance

All three Bihus in Assam is associated with agriculture. The other two Bihu also marks the key dates in the harvest. Kati Bihu 2022 on October 18 is being celebrated during the time of relocation of the rice-sapling- Kati means- cut. Kati Bihu is also known as Kongali Bihu as the granaries are usually empty and there is not much to eat at this time of the year.

Kati Bihu is celebrated by the lighting of lamps or candles in the different parts of the house and the main lamp is lit in the courtyard near the sacred Tulsi plant.

Kati Bihu 2022 Rituals

On Kati Bihu 2022, the tulsi plant is cleaned for the festival and is kept on an earthen platform known as ‘Tulsi Bheti’. During this festival, people make offerings and pray to Goddess Tulsi for the well-being of their family and relatives and to have a good harvest. Kati Bihu’s rituals are continued for the entire month of Kati.

On this festival, people also light a special lamp in their paddy fields. Another significance of lighting these lamps is to draw insects to the flames to kill them in order to protect the crops.

