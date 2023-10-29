Matthew Perry: The Life and Legacy of a Legendary Star

Matthew Perry is one of the most beloved and iconic actors of his generation. He is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom FRIENDS, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Perry's performance on Friends was critically acclaimed and earned him numerous awards, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Early Life of Matthew Perry

Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. His full name was Matthew Langford Perry. Matthew Perry's parents are Suzanne Marie Morrison, a Canadian journalist who served as press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and John Bennett Perry, an American actor and former model.

Matthew Perry's parents divorced before his first birthday, and his mother married Canadian-born broadcast journalist Keith Morrison. Raised primarily by his mother in Ottawa, Ontario, he also lived briefly in Toronto and Montreal. He attended Rockcliffe Park Public School alongside future Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ashbury College. While growing up, he took a keen interest in tennis and became a top-ranked junior player.

At 15, Perry moved from Ottawa to Los Angeles to pursue acting with his father and graduated from the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks in 1987. While still in high school, he pursued improvisational comedy at the LA Connection in Sherman Oaks.

Matthew Perry Career

After graduating from high school, Matthew played Chazz Russell in the TV series Second Chance. After 13 episodes, Second Chance became Boys Will Be Boys, with the plots refocused on the adventures of Chazz and his friends.

Perry made his big screen debut in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. In 1989, Perry had a three-episode arc on the series Growing Pains, where he portrayed Carol Seaver's boyfriend Sandy who dies in hospital after a drunk-driving crash.

In 1990, Perry was cast as a regular on the CBS sitcom Sydney, playing the younger brother of Valerie Bertinelli's character. In 1991, he made a guest appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Roger Azarian. Perry played the starring role in the ABC sitcom Home Free, which aired 11 episodes in the spring of 1993.

Perry's commitment to a pilot caused him not to be considered for a role in another pilot, Six of One, later called FRIENDS. After getting the opportunity to read for a part in Six of One, he was cast as Chandler Bing. He was the youngest member of the main cast at age 24.

Matthew Perry's legacy is one of laughter, love, and inspiration. He was a gifted actor who brought joy to millions of people with his work on Friends and other projects. He was also a courageous advocate for addiction recovery and mental health awareness.

Perry's story is a reminder that we are all human and that we all struggle. It is also a reminder that we can overcome our challenges and achieve our dreams. Perry's legacy will continue to inspire people for generations to come.