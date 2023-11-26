Instagram Unveils Download Feature for Reels: Here Is How to Use it

Instagram, the image-sharing platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that enables users to download Reels from public accounts. This groundbreaking feature allows users to save their favourite Reels directly to their camera rolls. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, announced the news, stating, "Now anyone, anywhere on the globe, can easily download public Reels straight to their devices. No more dealing with the old way of saving Reels only within the Instagram app. Now, you don't need to hunt for third-party apps to get Reels."

For those with public accounts, the ability to download your Reels is open to anyone on Instagram by default. However, this also means that your creative content is easily accessible to every person using the social media platform. If you prefer to restrict access to your Reels, you can adjust your privacy settings to prevent them from being downloaded.