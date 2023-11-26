Instagram Unveils Download Feature for Reels: Here Is How to Use it

Instagram, the image-sharing platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that enables users to download Reels from public accounts. This groundbreaking feature allows users to save their favourite Reels directly to their camera rolls. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, announced the news, stating, "Now anyone, anywhere on the globe, can easily download public Reels straight to their devices. No more dealing with the old way of saving Reels only within the Instagram app. Now, you don't need to hunt for third-party apps to get Reels."
For those with public accounts, the ability to download your Reels is open to anyone on Instagram by default. However, this also means that your creative content is easily accessible to every person using the social media platform. If you prefer to restrict access to your Reels, you can adjust your privacy settings to prevent them from being downloaded.
For those under the age of 18, Reels download will be turned off by default. However, they retain the option of allowing other users to download their Reels if they choose to do so.
How to Download Reels from Public Accounts?
- Locate the Reel you want to download: Open the Instagram app and navigate to the Reel you wish to download. Ensure the Reel belongs to a public account, as Reels from private accounts cannot be downloaded.
- Access the Share Options: Tap on the three dots icon located in the bottom right corner of the Reel screen. This will open a menu with various options.
- Select the Download Option: Within the menu that appears, locate and select the "Download" option. This will initiate the download process of the selected Reel.
Managing Download Settings for Account Holders:
Reel creators have the option to control whether their Reels can be downloaded by others. To adjust this setting, follow these steps:
- Access Settings: Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will open your profile page.
- Navigate to Privacy: Tap on the three horizontal lines icon located in the top right corner of the screen. From the menu that appears, select "Settings." Then, scroll down and select "Privacy."
- Manage Reels and Remix Settings: Within the Privacy settings, locate and tap on "Reels and Remix." This will open a menu dedicated to Reels-related settings.
- Toggle the Download Option: Under the "Allow People to Download Your Reels" section, toggle the switch to either enable or disable the download feature for your Reels. When enabled, your Reels will be downloadable by others; when disabled, they will not.
Characteristics of Downloaded Reels:
Reels downloaded from public accounts will have a few distinctive features:
- Instagram Watermark: Downloaded Reels will include an Instagram watermark, displaying the creator's username and audio attribution. This watermark serves as a reminder of the original source of the content.
- Original Audio: Downloaded versions of the download-enabled Reels will retain the original audio used in the Reel. This ensures that the downloaded content remains consistent with the creator's original vision.
- Limited Control over Usage: While Instagram provides users with the ability to download Reels, it is important to note that they retain limited control over how the downloaded content is utilized. It is generally recommended to refrain from using downloaded content for commercial purposes without the express permission of the creator.