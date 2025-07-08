Largest Exporter of Avocados: Mexico is the largest exporter of avocados in the world. Each year, the country exports over 1 million tonnes of avocados, primarily to the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its volcanic soil, ideal climate, and high-yielding Hass variety have made Mexico a global avocado powerhouse. Keep reading more about avocados. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Avocados in the World? Mexico exports more avocados than any other country in the world. The Michoacán region alone produces over 80% of Mexico’s avocado exports, thanks to its year-round growing season and excellent growing conditions. How Many Avocados Does Mexico Export? Mexico exports more than 1.2 million tonnes of avocados every year. The United States is the largest importer of Mexican avocados, especially during events like the Super Bowl when demand spikes dramatically.

Top 5 Avocado Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Exports (in Tonnes) 1 Mexico 1,200,000+ 2 Peru 450,000+ 3 Colombia 200,000+ 4 Chile 160,000+ 5 Netherlands 130,000+ Source: FAO, USDA, Avocado Export Council, 2024 estimates 1. Mexico Mexico dominates avocado exports globally. The Hass variety grown here is favored for its creamy texture and long shelf life. Mexican avocados are exported fresh and make up over 90% of avocado imports into the United States. 2. Peru Peru is a major exporter during Mexico’s off-season. Avocados from Peru are mainly shipped to Europe, especially Spain and the Netherlands, as well as to China and Japan. 3. Colombia Colombia’s avocado industry has grown rapidly in recent years. It exports mainly to Europe, with increasing interest from North America and Asia due to its consistent quality.

4. Chile Chile has been an avocado-exporting country for decades. It supplies markets in Europe and the U.S., and its fruit is known for being rich in oil content. 5. Netherlands The Netherlands acts as a major re-export hub for avocados in Europe. While not a major grower, it imports large quantities (mainly from Peru and Chile) and distributes them across the EU. Other Notable Exporters Of Avacado Countries like Kenya, South Africa, Israel, and Spain are also emerging as significant avocado exporters, especially to Europe and the Middle East. Interesting Facts About Avocados 1. Avocados Are a Fruit, Not a Vegetable Even though they’re used in savoury dishes, avocados are actually a large berry with a single seed! 2. They’re Packed with Healthy Fats Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, the “good” fats that support heart health and lower bad cholesterol.