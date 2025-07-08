Largest Exporter of Avocados: Mexico is the largest exporter of avocados in the world. Each year, the country exports over 1 million tonnes of avocados, primarily to the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its volcanic soil, ideal climate, and high-yielding Hass variety have made Mexico a global avocado powerhouse. Keep reading more about avocados.
Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Avocados in the World?
Mexico exports more avocados than any other country in the world. The Michoacán region alone produces over 80% of Mexico’s avocado exports, thanks to its year-round growing season and excellent growing conditions.
How Many Avocados Does Mexico Export?
Mexico exports more than 1.2 million tonnes of avocados every year. The United States is the largest importer of Mexican avocados, especially during events like the Super Bowl when demand spikes dramatically.
Top 5 Avocado Exporting Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Exports (in Tonnes)
|
1
|
Mexico
|
1,200,000+
|
2
|
Peru
|
450,000+
|
3
|
Colombia
|
200,000+
|
4
|
Chile
|
160,000+
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
130,000+
Source: FAO, USDA, Avocado Export Council, 2024 estimates
1. Mexico
Mexico dominates avocado exports globally. The Hass variety grown here is favored for its creamy texture and long shelf life. Mexican avocados are exported fresh and make up over 90% of avocado imports into the United States.
2. Peru
Peru is a major exporter during Mexico’s off-season. Avocados from Peru are mainly shipped to Europe, especially Spain and the Netherlands, as well as to China and Japan.
3. Colombia
Colombia’s avocado industry has grown rapidly in recent years. It exports mainly to Europe, with increasing interest from North America and Asia due to its consistent quality.
4. Chile
Chile has been an avocado-exporting country for decades. It supplies markets in Europe and the U.S., and its fruit is known for being rich in oil content.
5. Netherlands
The Netherlands acts as a major re-export hub for avocados in Europe. While not a major grower, it imports large quantities (mainly from Peru and Chile) and distributes them across the EU.
Other Notable Exporters Of Avacado
Countries like Kenya, South Africa, Israel, and Spain are also emerging as significant avocado exporters, especially to Europe and the Middle East.
Interesting Facts About Avocados
1. Avocados Are a Fruit, Not a Vegetable
Even though they’re used in savoury dishes, avocados are actually a large berry with a single seed!
2. They’re Packed with Healthy Fats
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, the “good” fats that support heart health and lower bad cholesterol.
3. The Hass Variety Dominates the World
Over 80% of the world’s avocados are the Hass variety, known for its creamy texture and bumpy dark green skin.
4. Avocados Don’t Ripen on the Tree
They only ripen after being picked. That’s why they’re often hard in stores but soften over a few days at room temperature.
5. You Can Use Avocados for Beauty
Their healthy oils make them great for DIY face masks and hair conditioners, hydrating and nourishing for dry skin and scalp.
Read More: Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Strawberries in the World?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation