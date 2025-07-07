Largest Exporter of Strawberries: Spain is the largest exporter of strawberries in the world. Each year, the country exports more than 300,000 tonnes of strawberries, primarily to other European nations. The favourable climate of southern Spain, particularly the Huelva region, makes it ideal for large-scale, high-quality strawberry cultivation. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Strawberries in the World? Spain exports more strawberries than any other country. Thanks to advanced farming techniques, long growing seasons, and proximity to major markets, Spain has become a global leader in strawberry exports. How Many Strawberries Does Spain Export? Spain exports over 300,000 tonnes of strawberries annually. Most exports go to countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Spanish strawberries are valued for their freshness, flavour, and fast delivery across Europe.

Top 5 Strawberry Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Exports (in Tonnes) 1 Spain 302,000+ 2 United States 240,000+ 3 Mexico 210,000+ 4 Netherlands 120,000+ 5 Morocco 115,000+ Source: FAO, Eurostat, USDA, 2024 estimates 1. Spain Spain leads global strawberry exports. The Huelva region alone contributes more than 90% of the country’s total strawberry exports, with a long harvesting season from December to May. Spanish berries are known for their sweetness, uniform size, and shelf life. 2. United States The U.S. is a major exporter of strawberries, mainly from California. American strawberries are sent to Canada, Mexico, and several Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea. 3. Mexico Mexico is a growing force in the global strawberry export market. Its proximity to the U.S. and Canada, along with year-round growing conditions, makes it an ideal exporter.

4. Netherlands The Netherlands is a key exporter in Europe, especially for greenhouse-grown strawberries. Dutch berries are often exported to neighbouring EU countries year-round. 5. Morocco Morocco exports a large volume of strawberries to Europe, particularly France and Spain. The country has become a reliable supplier due to its climate and affordable labour. Other Notable Exporters Of Strawberries Countries like Egypt, Poland, Turkey, and Greece also export significant amounts of strawberries to various markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Interesting Facts About Strawberries 1. Strawberries Are Not True Berries Botanically, strawberries aren’t real berries because their seeds are on the outside. True berries (like blueberries) have seeds inside. 2. Packed with Vitamin C One cup of strawberries contains more vitamin C than an orange, making them great for boosting immunity and skin health.