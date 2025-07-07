Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Strawberries in the World?

Spain is the largest exporter of strawberries in the world, shipping over 300,000 tonnes annually. Learn how Spain dominates global strawberry exports, the top five exporting countries, and why its berries are in demand worldwide.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 7, 2025, 12:22 IST

Largest Exporter of Strawberries: Spain is the largest exporter of strawberries in the world. Each year, the country exports more than 300,000 tonnes of strawberries, primarily to other European nations. The favourable climate of southern Spain, particularly the Huelva region, makes it ideal for large-scale, high-quality strawberry cultivation.

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Strawberries in the World?

Spain exports more strawberries than any other country. Thanks to advanced farming techniques, long growing seasons, and proximity to major markets, Spain has become a global leader in strawberry exports.

How Many Strawberries Does Spain Export?

Spain exports over 300,000 tonnes of strawberries annually. Most exports go to countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Spanish strawberries are valued for their freshness, flavour, and fast delivery across Europe.

Top 5 Strawberry Exporting Countries in the World

Rank

Country

Annual Exports (in Tonnes)

1

Spain

302,000+

2

United States

240,000+

3

Mexico

210,000+

4

Netherlands

120,000+

5

Morocco

115,000+

Source: FAO, Eurostat, USDA, 2024 estimates

1. Spain

Spain leads global strawberry exports. The Huelva region alone contributes more than 90% of the country’s total strawberry exports, with a long harvesting season from December to May. Spanish berries are known for their sweetness, uniform size, and shelf life.

2. United States

The U.S. is a major exporter of strawberries, mainly from California. American strawberries are sent to Canada, Mexico, and several Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea.

3. Mexico

Mexico is a growing force in the global strawberry export market. Its proximity to the U.S. and Canada, along with year-round growing conditions, makes it an ideal exporter.

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands is a key exporter in Europe, especially for greenhouse-grown strawberries. Dutch berries are often exported to neighbouring EU countries year-round.

5. Morocco

Morocco exports a large volume of strawberries to Europe, particularly France and Spain. The country has become a reliable supplier due to its climate and affordable labour.

Other Notable Exporters Of Strawberries

Countries like Egypt, Poland, Turkey, and Greece also export significant amounts of strawberries to various markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Interesting Facts About Strawberries

1. Strawberries Are Not True Berries

Botanically, strawberries aren’t real berries because their seeds are on the outside. True berries (like blueberries) have seeds inside.

2. Packed with Vitamin C

One cup of strawberries contains more vitamin C than an orange, making them great for boosting immunity and skin health.

3. Strawberries Can Be Red, White, or Yellow

While most are red, some varieties grow white or even yellow strawberries, often with unique pineapple-like flavours.

4. The Strawberry Plant Belongs to the Rose Family

Strawberries are part of the Rosaceae family, the same family as roses, apples, and cherries.

5. They’re 91% Water

Strawberries are extremely hydrating, which makes them a refreshing summer snack with very few calories.

6. Great for Heart Health

Strawberries contain antioxidants like anthocyanins and ellagic acid, which support heart health and reduce inflammation.

Read More: Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cotton in the World?


Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News