Largest Exporter of Makhana: India is the largest exporter of makhana (fox nuts) in the world. The country exports over 25,000 tonnes of makhana every year, with most of the production coming from the Mithila region in Bihar. India is currently the only significant global supplier of this nutritious superfood. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Makhana in the World? India exports the most makhana globally. Makhana is grown in ponds and wetlands, mainly in Bihar. After harvesting and popping, it is exported to international markets like the USA, UAE, Canada, UK, and Australia. How Much Makhana Does India Export? India is the world's largest exporter of Makhana (also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds), accounting for over 90% of global exports. India exported 25,130 tonnes of makhana in 2023–24.

Top 5 Makhana Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Export Volume (in Tonnes) 1 India 25,130 2 Nepal ~2,000 3 China ~1,500 4 Thailand ~1,200 5 Bangladesh ~1,000 1. India India is the world’s largest exporter of makhana. It supplies over 90% of global demand, with Bihar as the main production hub. The USA, Canada, and UAE are major buyers. 2. Nepal Nepal exports small but growing quantities of makhana to India and Gulf countries. Its production is mostly along the Terai belt. 3. China China produces and exports limited amounts of fox nuts, mostly for traditional medicine. Exports are mainly to East Asian markets. 4. Thailand Thailand exports makhana-based snacks and health products. It is expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and Australia.

5. Bangladesh Bangladesh exports makhana to India and the Middle East in small volumes. Efforts are being made to improve quality and scale. Interesting Facts About Makhana 1. Makhana Grows in Water, Not on Land Makhana is an aquatic crop grown in ponds and wetlands. Farmers harvest the seeds from the bottom of the water, making it very different from typical crops. 2. It’s a Superfood from Bihar Over 90% of the world’s makhana comes from the Mithila region of Bihar, India. It is rich in protein, low in calories, and gluten-free. 3. Makhana Seeds Are Popped Like Popcorn After harvesting, the seeds are roasted and popped to become the white, crunchy makhana snacks we eat, similar to how popcorn is made. 4. It Has Been Used in Ayurveda for Centuries Makhana is praised in Ayurvedic medicine for improving digestion, managing diabetes, and boosting kidney health.