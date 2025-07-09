Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumbers in the World?

Largest Producer of Cucumbers: China is the largest producer of cucumbers in the world. The country grows over 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers and gherkins each year, contributing more than 75% of the world’s total production. Keep reading more about cucumber.
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumber in the World?
China produces the most cucumbers globally. The crop thrives across many Chinese provinces like Shandong, Henan, and Hebei. Chinese farmers use both open-field and greenhouse methods to grow cucumbers for local use and export.
How Much Cucumber Does China Produce?
China produces approximately 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers every year. The cucumbers are consumed fresh, pickled, or used in salads and stir-fries.
Top 5 Cucumber Producing Countries in the World
|Rank
|Country
|Annual Production (in Million Tonnes)
|1
|China
|77.3
|2
|Turkey
|1.9
|3
|Russia
|1.6
|4
|Mexico
|1.1
|5
|Uzbekistan
|0.9
Source: World Population Review
1. China
China is the world leader in cucumber production. With advanced farming technology and favourable growing conditions, it dominates the global cucumber market.
2. Turkey
Turkey produces around 1.9 million tonnes of cucumbers annually. Turkish cucumbers are known for their quality and are widely used for fresh eating and pickling.
3. Russia
Russia grows about 1.6 million tonnes each year. Many cucumbers are grown in greenhouses to extend the growing season during colder months.
4. Mexico
Mexico is a key producer and exporter, especially to the United States. The country grows over 1.1 million tonnes annually.
5. Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan grows nearly 904,000 tonnes of cucumbers every year. Its cucumbers are popular in local dishes and increasingly seen in regional exports.
Interesting Facts About Cucumbers
1. Cucumbers Are 95% Water
Cucumbers are one of the most hydrating vegetables. Eating them helps keep your body cool and refreshed.
2. They Are Technically a Fruit
Although often used as a vegetable, cucumbers are actually fruits because they grow from flowers and contain seeds.
3. Cucumber Skin Has the Most Nutrients
The skin is rich in fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Eating cucumbers unpeeled gives the most health benefits.
4. Cucumbers Can Cool the Skin
Cucumber slices are often placed on eyes to reduce puffiness. They have natural cooling and anti-inflammatory effects.
5. Cucumbers Help Fight Bad Breath
Holding a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth for a few minutes can help kill odour-causing bacteria.
