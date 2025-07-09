Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumbers in the World?

Largest Producer of Cucumbers: China is the largest producer of cucumbers in the world. The country grows over 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers and gherkins each year, contributing more than 75% of the world’s total production. Keep reading more about cucumber. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumber in the World? China produces the most cucumbers globally. The crop thrives across many Chinese provinces like Shandong, Henan, and Hebei. Chinese farmers use both open-field and greenhouse methods to grow cucumbers for local use and export. How Much Cucumber Does China Produce? China produces approximately 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers every year. The cucumbers are consumed fresh, pickled, or used in salads and stir-fries. Top 5 Cucumber Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Tonnes) 1 China 77.3 2 Turkey 1.9 3 Russia 1.6 4 Mexico 1.1 5 Uzbekistan 0.9

Source: World Population Review 1. China China is the world leader in cucumber production. With advanced farming technology and favourable growing conditions, it dominates the global cucumber market. 2. Turkey Turkey produces around 1.9 million tonnes of cucumbers annually. Turkish cucumbers are known for their quality and are widely used for fresh eating and pickling. 3. Russia Russia grows about 1.6 million tonnes each year. Many cucumbers are grown in greenhouses to extend the growing season during colder months. 4. Mexico Mexico is a key producer and exporter, especially to the United States. The country grows over 1.1 million tonnes annually. 5. Uzbekistan Uzbekistan grows nearly 904,000 tonnes of cucumbers every year. Its cucumbers are popular in local dishes and increasingly seen in regional exports.