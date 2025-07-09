Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumbers in the World?

China is the largest producer of cucumbers in the world, growing over 77 million tonnes annually. Learn how China contributes to 75% of cucumber production. Top to read about the top cucumber-producing countries and the growing importance of cucumbers in diets and agriculture.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 16, 2025, 19:02 IST

Largest Producer of Cucumbers: China is the largest producer of cucumbers in the world. The country grows over 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers and gherkins each year, contributing more than 75% of the world’s total production. Keep reading more about cucumber. 

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cucumber in the World?

China produces the most cucumbers globally. The crop thrives across many Chinese provinces like Shandong, Henan, and Hebei. Chinese farmers use both open-field and greenhouse methods to grow cucumbers for local use and export.

How Much Cucumber Does China Produce?

China produces approximately 77.3 million tonnes of cucumbers every year. The cucumbers are consumed fresh, pickled, or used in salads and stir-fries.

Top 5 Cucumber Producing Countries in the World

Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Tonnes)
1 China 77.3
2 Turkey 1.9
3 Russia 1.6
4 Mexico 1.1
5 Uzbekistan 0.9

Source: World Population Review

1. China

China is the world leader in cucumber production. With advanced farming technology and favourable growing conditions, it dominates the global cucumber market.

2. Turkey

Turkey produces around 1.9 million tonnes of cucumbers annually. Turkish cucumbers are known for their quality and are widely used for fresh eating and pickling.

3. Russia

Russia grows about 1.6 million tonnes each year. Many cucumbers are grown in greenhouses to extend the growing season during colder months.

4. Mexico

Mexico is a key producer and exporter, especially to the United States. The country grows over 1.1 million tonnes annually.

5. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan grows nearly 904,000 tonnes of cucumbers every year. Its cucumbers are popular in local dishes and increasingly seen in regional exports.

Interesting Facts About Cucumbers

1. Cucumbers Are 95% Water

Cucumbers are one of the most hydrating vegetables. Eating them helps keep your body cool and refreshed.

2. They Are Technically a Fruit

Although often used as a vegetable, cucumbers are actually fruits because they grow from flowers and contain seeds.

3. Cucumber Skin Has the Most Nutrients

The skin is rich in fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Eating cucumbers unpeeled gives the most health benefits.

4. Cucumbers Can Cool the Skin

Cucumber slices are often placed on eyes to reduce puffiness. They have natural cooling and anti-inflammatory effects.

5. Cucumbers Help Fight Bad Breath

Holding a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth for a few minutes can help kill odour-causing bacteria.

Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Passionfruit in the World?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News