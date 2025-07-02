Largest Producer of Passionfruit: Brazil is the largest producer of passionfruit in the world. The country grows over 550,000 tonnes of passionfruit annually, with most cultivation taking place in the northeastern states like Bahia and Pernambuco. Passionfruit is a staple in Brazilian agriculture and cuisine. Keep reading more about passionfruit. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Beetroot in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Passionfruit in the World? Brazil is the largest producer of passionfruit in the world, producing more than 550,000 tonnes every year. Known locally as maracujá, passionfruit is a key tropical fruit in Brazil’s agricultural sector. The fruit is mainly grown in the country’s northeastern states, including Bahia and Pernambuco. Brazil’s warm climate, fertile soils, and high demand for juice make it the ideal environment for large-scale passionfruit farming.

How Much Passionfruit Does Brazil Produce? Brazil grows over 550,000 tonnes of passionfruit each year, making up nearly 70% of global production. The majority of the harvest is used for juice production, which is widely consumed across Brazil and exported to international markets. Top 5 Passionfruit Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Tonnes) 1 Brazil 550,000 2 Peru 150,000 3 Colombia 100,000 4 Ecuador 85,000 5 Kenya 45,000 Leading Passionfruit Producing Countries 1. Brazil Brazil is the number one passionfruit producer in the world. The country’s maracujá industry supplies fruit for both domestic juice brands and global food companies. Passionfruit is used in juices, desserts, yogurts, and even traditional medicine in Brazil.

2. Peru Peru produces around 150,000 tonnes of passionfruit annually. The country is a leading exporter of frozen passionfruit pulp, primarily sent to Europe. Peru focuses on yellow passionfruit varieties, ideal for commercial juice extraction. 3. Colombia Colombia grows both yellow and purple passionfruit, with production centered in Antioquia and Cundinamarca. The fruit is consumed locally and exported in fresh and pulp form throughout Latin America. 4. Ecuador Ecuador produces about 85,000 tonnes of passionfruit per year. Most of it is grown in coastal regions and sold as frozen pulp to international beverage companies. 5. Kenya Kenya is Africa’s top passionfruit grower, especially the purple variety. Smallholder farmers cultivate the fruit for export to the Middle East and Europe, where demand for exotic tropical fruits is growing.

Other Countries That Grow Passionfruit In addition to the top five, Australia, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and South Africa also contribute to global passionfruit production. These countries mostly supply local and regional markets. Interesting Facts About Passionfruit 1. Brazil Uses 95% of Its Passionfruit for Juice Almost all of Brazil’s passionfruit harvest is processed into juice. Maracujá juice is a staple in Brazilian homes and is also a key ingredient in cocktails and desserts. 2. There Are Two Main Varieties Passionfruit comes in purple and yellow varieties. Purple is sweeter and often eaten fresh, while yellow has more pulp and is perfect for juice. 3. Passionfruit Is Rich in Nutrients This superfruit is packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. It supports immunity, digestion, and skin health.