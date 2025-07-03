Largest Producer of Beetroot: Russia is the largest producer of beetroot in the world. The country grows more than 50 million tonnes of beetroot each year, mostly in the form of sugar beet. These are widely used for sugar extraction and also consumed as a vegetable in salads, soups, and juices. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Peaches in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Beetroot in the World? Russia produces the most beetroot globally. The country’s cool climate, fertile soil, and vast agricultural land make it ideal for large-scale beetroot farming. Beets are essential both for sugar production and as a dietary staple. How Much Beetroot Does Russia Produce? Russia produces over 50 million tonnes of beetroot annually, largely dominated by sugar beet. The majority is used for sugar production, while red beet (or table beet) is consumed fresh, cooked, or juiced.

Top 5 Beetroot Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 Russia 50,000,000+ 2 United States 30,000,000+ 3 Germany 28,000,000+ 4 France 26,000,000+ 5 Turkey 20,000,000+ Source: FAO, International Sugar Organization (ISO), 2024 estimates 1. Russia Russia leads the world in beetroot production, especially sugar beet. Most cultivation takes place in regions like Krasnodar, Kursk and Belgorod. Russian beets are essential for the country’s sugar industry and are also used in traditional dishes like borscht. 2. United States The U.S. is the second-largest producer of beetroot, especially in states like North Dakota, Minnesota, and Idaho. Beets in the U.S. are used in sugar processing and increasingly in the health food industry.

3. Germany Germany is one of the biggest producers of sugar beet in Europe. Beet cultivation supports both the sugar industry and organic food markets across the EU. 4. France France produces millions of tonnes of sugar beet annually. French beets are a major source of refined sugar and bioethanol fuel. 5. Turkey Turkey has a long tradition of beet farming. Beets are grown for both sugar production and local food uses in Turkish cuisine. Other Countries with Beetroot Production Countries like Ukraine, Poland, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Iran also produce large amounts of beetroot. These are used for both sugar processing and direct consumption. Interesting Facts About Beetroot Production 1. Most Beets Are Grown for Sugar Over 80% of global beet production is sugar beet, used to extract refined white sugar.