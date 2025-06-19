Largest Producer of Onions: India is the largest producer of onions in the world. The country has multiple agro-climatic zones, which provide conditions for a year-round onion-growing season. India produces approximately 26.7 million tonnes of onions annually. The crop is cultivated in various regions, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. It is an important crop for domestic consumption and exports. Read More:Which Country is the Largest Producer of Pineapples in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Onions in the World? India is the largest onion producer in the world, producing 26.7 million metric tonnes annually. The crop grows in Rabi and Kharif seasons and is relatively inexpensive to produce. The government provides financial support to onion farmers through storage subsidy and market intervention programmes because onions are price-sensitive.

How Many Onions Does India Produce? India produces about 26.7 million tonnes of onions every year, accounting for a large percentage of world onion production. Indian onions are exported fresh and processed (flake, powder, paste). Bangladesh, Malaysia and Middle Eastern markets are some of the largest export destinations. Top 5 Onion-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Metric Tonnes) 1 India 26.7 2 China 23.5 3 Egypt 3.3 4 United States 3.1 5 Turkey 2.5 Note: These figures are based on the latest 2023–2024 data from World Population Review. 1. India India is the largest producer of onions in the world. Annually producing 26.7 million tonnes of onions, with onions being cultivated on greater than 1 million hectares of land. The leading onion-growing states in India are Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Indian onions are known for their pungent quality and are exported to lots of areas.

2. China China is second in onion production, producing 23.5 million tonnes each year. Onion growing is prevalent in provinces such as Shandong, Henan, and Inner Mongolia. Chinese onion is utilised in traditional and modern dishes and is processed and exported. 3. Egypt Egypt grows around 3.3 million tonnes of onions every year. The dry climate with irrigation availability helps keep the shelf life of Egyptian onions long and provides a significant quantity of onions for export in Europe and Africa. 4. United States The United States produces 3.1 million tonnes of onions each year. The major onion-growing states are California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The U.S. supplies fresh onions to the domestic market and is also a large exporter of sweet and storage onions. 5. Turkey Turkey produces approximately 2.5 million tonnes of onion every year. The Anatolian region in Turkey is suitable for onion cultivation. Turkish onions are used in local cuisine and exported to surrounding nations in the Middle East and Europe.

Other Countries with High Onion Production In addition to our top five onion producers, we have some other countries that produce onions, which include Iran, Bangladesh, Russia, and Pakistan as producers of processed onion products for regional markets. Fun Facts about Onions 1. An Ancient Item Onions have been used for over 5,000 years and were considered sacred by ancient Egyptians. They were even buried with pharaohs! Onions were viewed as symbolising eternity due to their circular shape and layers. 2. A Sturdy Food Used Around the World Onions are one of the world's most popular vegetables and can be found From curries to stir-fries, onions are present in many recipes. 3. Not Just Flavour Onions have good sources of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory chemicals, making them good for the heart and immune system. Good for flavour and good for you!