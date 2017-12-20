List of Attorney Generals of India

Attorney General of India is appointed by the President of India under Article 76(1) of the Constitution and holds office till the pleasure of the President. He must be a person qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Article 76 and 78 of the Indian constitution, envisages that there should be an Attorney General of India. The Attorney General of India is the highest law officer of the country. He is responsible to assist the Central government in its all legal matters.

The current Attorney General of India, K.K. Venugopal is the 15th Attorney General of India. He was appointed by President Pranab Mukherjee of India. He took his charge from June 30, 2017 and his tenure would be of 3 years.

In this article, the names of all Attorney General of India are given below:

Attorney General of India (Name) Tenure 1. M.C. Setalvad (longest term) 28 January 1950 - 1 March 1963 2. C.K. Daftari 2 March 1963 - 30 October 1968 3. Niren de 1 November 1968 - 31 March 1977 4. S.V. Gupte 1 April , 1977 - 8 August 1979 5. L.N. Sinha 9 August, 1979 - 8 August, 1983 6. K. Parasaran 9 August 1983 - 8 December 1989 7. Soli Sorabjee (shortest tenure) 9 December 1989 - 2 December 1990 8. J. Ramaswamy 3 December , 1990 - November 23, 1992 9. Milon K. Banerji 21 November 1992 - 8 July 1996 10. Ashok Desai 9 July 1996 - 6 April 1998 11. Soli Sorabjee 7 April 1998 - 4 June 2004 12. Milon K. Banerjee 5 June 2004 - 7 June 2009 13. Goolam Essaji Vahanvati 8 June 2009 - 11 June 2014 14. Mukul Rohatgi 12 June 2014 - 30 June 2017 15. K.K. Venugopal 30 June 2017 - 30 September 2022 16. R. Venkataramani 30 September 2022 - 2025

Appointment and Term of office

The President appoints the Attorney General (AG). The person who is appointed should be qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court. That means, he should be a citizen of India and a judge of some high court for five years or an advocate of some high court for ten years or should be an eminent jurist, in the opinion of the president.

The constitution does not provide for fixed tenure to the AG. So, he holds office during the pleasure of the president. He can be removed by the president at any time. There is no procedure or ground mentioned in the constitution for his removal.

The AG receives such remuneration as the president may determine. The constitution has not fixed the remuneration of the AG.

