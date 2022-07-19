Expat Insider 2022: Which are the best and worst countries to live abroad 2022?

Expat Insider 2022 ranking has put Mexico on the top while the countries such as New Zealand and Hong Kong are at the bottom indicating the least-preferred destinations by expatriates. Check the complete list of best and worst countries to live in 2022.
Expat insider 2022 ranking: As per the recent Expat Insider Rankings for 2022, New Zealand has been ranked as one of the least-preferred destinations by expatriates. The country is one of those which has been consistently ranked high in human index rankings. On the other hand, Mexico has topped the Expat Insider Rankings 2022 with the respondents scoring it high on indices indicating the ease of settling in, friendliness of locals, and culinary variety.

On Expat Insider 2022 ranking, India has ranked towards the tail end of the list and has ranked 36 out of the 52 countries. India, between Egypt (35th) and the UK (37th), has fared highest in affordability and the availability of health care. However, the country has been rated as the worst in terms of air quality, and second-worst in environment, and travel and transit facilities.

Check expat country ranking below and know which are the best and worst countries to live in 2022.

Expat Insider 2022

As per the report, in 2022, close to 12,000 respondents share what it is like living and working far away from home, representing a total of 177 nationalities and living in 181 countries or territories.

The views gathered in the survey paint a picture of what expat life today is like and also provide insights into the expats respective countries of residence around the globe. In the top destinations of 2022, expats particularly appreciated the ease of settling in and their finances, however, the same cannot be said for the bottom 3.

Expat Insider 2022 Rankings: What does being an expat means?

An expatriate or expat is somebody who leaves their country of origin and settles abroad for an extended period of time, often permanently.

Expat Insider 2022: What are the top findings?

  1. Mexico, ranked at number 1, delights more than just its food.
  2. Expats in Indonesia, ranked at 2, face few struggles when it comes to housing
  3. Taiwan at number 2 can’t be beaten when it comes to healthcare
  4. While their results vary, Kuwait at 52, New Zealand at 51, and Hong Kong at 50, lose ground because of the high cost of living.

Expat Insider 2022 Ranking: Check Best and Worst countries to live abroad

Go through the complete list of Expat Insider 2022. The countries have been ranked from top to bottom indicating the best to worst countries for a living.

Ranking

Countries

1

Mexico

2

Indonesia

3

Taiwan

4

Portugal

5

Spain

6

UAE

7

Vietnam

8

Thailand

9

Australia

10

Singapore

11

Estonia

12

Oman

13

Kenya

14

USA

15

Bahrain

16

Brazil

17

Russia

18

Malaysia

19

Switzerland

20

Czechia

21

Philippines

22

Netherlands

23

Canada

24

Austria

25

Hungary

26

Qatar

27

Saudi Arabia

28

Poland

29

Belgium

30

Denmark

31

France

32

Finland

33

China

34

Norway

35

Egypt

36

India

37

United Kingdom

38

Ireland

39

Sweden

40

South Korea

41

Greece

42

Germany

43

Malta

44

Italy

45

Turkey

46

South Africa

47

Japan

48

Luxembourg

49

Cyprus

50

Hong Kong

51

New Zealand

52

Kuwait

What is Expat Insider Survey?

Expat Insider Survey is one of the largest of its kind which covers virtually every aspect of the expat experience, from financing to finding friends. It allows the expats to share their personal experiences and thoughts on life abroad.

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
