Expat Insider 2022: Which are the best and worst countries to live abroad 2022?

Expat insider 2022 ranking: As per the recent Expat Insider Rankings for 2022, New Zealand has been ranked as one of the least-preferred destinations by expatriates. The country is one of those which has been consistently ranked high in human index rankings. On the other hand, Mexico has topped the Expat Insider Rankings 2022 with the respondents scoring it high on indices indicating the ease of settling in, friendliness of locals, and culinary variety.

On Expat Insider 2022 ranking, India has ranked towards the tail end of the list and has ranked 36 out of the 52 countries. India, between Egypt (35th) and the UK (37th), has fared highest in affordability and the availability of health care. However, the country has been rated as the worst in terms of air quality, and second-worst in environment, and travel and transit facilities.

Check expat country ranking below and know which are the best and worst countries to live in 2022.

Expat Insider 2022

As per the report, in 2022, close to 12,000 respondents share what it is like living and working far away from home, representing a total of 177 nationalities and living in 181 countries or territories.

The views gathered in the survey paint a picture of what expat life today is like and also provide insights into the expats respective countries of residence around the globe. In the top destinations of 2022, expats particularly appreciated the ease of settling in and their finances, however, the same cannot be said for the bottom 3.

Expat Insider 2022 Rankings: What does being an expat means?

An expatriate or expat is somebody who leaves their country of origin and settles abroad for an extended period of time, often permanently.

Expat Insider 2022: What are the top findings?

Mexico, ranked at number 1, delights more than just its food. Expats in Indonesia, ranked at 2, face few struggles when it comes to housing Taiwan at number 2 can’t be beaten when it comes to healthcare While their results vary, Kuwait at 52, New Zealand at 51, and Hong Kong at 50, lose ground because of the high cost of living.

Expat Insider 2022 Ranking: Check Best and Worst countries to live abroad

Go through the complete list of Expat Insider 2022. The countries have been ranked from top to bottom indicating the best to worst countries for a living.

Ranking Countries 1 Mexico 2 Indonesia 3 Taiwan 4 Portugal 5 Spain 6 UAE 7 Vietnam 8 Thailand 9 Australia 10 Singapore 11 Estonia 12 Oman 13 Kenya 14 USA 15 Bahrain 16 Brazil 17 Russia 18 Malaysia 19 Switzerland 20 Czechia 21 Philippines 22 Netherlands 23 Canada 24 Austria 25 Hungary 26 Qatar 27 Saudi Arabia 28 Poland 29 Belgium 30 Denmark 31 France 32 Finland 33 China 34 Norway 35 Egypt 36 India 37 United Kingdom 38 Ireland 39 Sweden 40 South Korea 41 Greece 42 Germany 43 Malta 44 Italy 45 Turkey 46 South Africa 47 Japan 48 Luxembourg 49 Cyprus 50 Hong Kong 51 New Zealand 52 Kuwait

What is Expat Insider Survey?

Expat Insider Survey is one of the largest of its kind which covers virtually every aspect of the expat experience, from financing to finding friends. It allows the expats to share their personal experiences and thoughts on life abroad.

