List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh
List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh: The Constitution of India does not describe the size of the state council of ministers or the ranking of ministers. They are determined by the chief ministers as per the exigencies of the time and requirements of the situation.
Like at the Centre, in states also, the council of ministers consists of three categories of ministers namely cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and deputy ministers. Of all these ministers, at the top stands the chief minister. He or she is the supreme authority in the state.
The cabinet is the nucleus of the council of ministers and consists of only the cabinet ministers. It is the real centre of authority in state government. Let us have a look at the list of cabinet ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government.
What are the roles performed by the cabinet?
- Cabinet is the chief policy formulating body of the state government.
- It is the highest decision-making authority in the political-administrative system of a state.
- It is an advisory body to the governor and the supreme executive authority of the state government.
- It is the chief coordinator of the state administration.
- It deals with all major legislative and financial matters.
- It is also the chief crisis manager and deals with all emergency situations.
- It exercises control over higher appointments including constitutional authorities and senior secretariat administrators.
Also, the cabinet works through various committees known as cabinet committees. They are of two types, namely standing and ad hoc.
