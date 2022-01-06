List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh: The Constitution of India does not describe the size of the state council of ministers or the ranking of ministers. They are determined by the chief ministers as per the exigencies of the time and requirements of the situation.

Like at the Centre, in states also, the council of ministers consists of three categories of ministers namely cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and deputy ministers. Of all these ministers, at the top stands the chief minister. He or she is the supreme authority in the state.

The cabinet is the nucleus of the council of ministers and consists of only the cabinet ministers. It is the real centre of authority in state government. Let us have a look at the list of cabinet ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government.

List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

S. No. Name Position held Department 1. Yogi Adityanath Hon'ble Chief Minister Home, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Economics and Statistics, Geology and Mining, Tax Registration, Jail, General Administration, Secretariat Administration, Confidential, Vigilance, Appointment, Personnel, Information, Election, Institutional Finance, Planning, State Property, Town Land, Uttar Pradesh Restructuring Coordination, Administrative Reform, Program Implementation, National Integration, Infrastructure, Language, External Aided Project, Scarcity, Relief and Rehabilitation, Public service Management, Rent Control, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures, Protocol, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, P.R.D, Civil Defence 2. Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Deputy Chief Minister Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises 3. Dr. Dinesh Sharma Deputy Chief Minister Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology 4. Shri Surya Pratap Shahi Cabinet Minister Agriculture, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Research 5. Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna Cabinet Minister Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education 6. Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Cabinet Minister Labour, Employment, Coordination 7. Shri Satish Mahana Cabinet Minister Industrial Development 8. Shri Dara Singh Chauhan Cabinet Minister Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden 9. Shri Ramapati Shastri Cabinet Minister Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare 10. Shri Jai Pratap Singh Cabinet Minister Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare 11. Shri Brijesh Pathak Cabinet Minister Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service 12. Shri Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary Cabinet Minister Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries 13. Shri Shrikant Sharma Cabinet Minister Energy, Additional Sources Of Energy 14. Shri RajendraPratap Singh (Moti Singh) Cabinet Minister Rural Development, Overall Village Development 15. Shri Sidharth Nath Singh Cabinet Minister Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom and Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion 16. Shri Mukut Bihari Verma Cabinet Minister Cooperative 17. Shri Ashutosh Tandon Cabinet Minister Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment, and Poverty Alleviation 18. Shri Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" Cabinet Minister Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj 19. Dr. Mahendra Singh Cabinet Minister Jal Shakti, Flood Control 20. Shri Suresh Rana Cabinet Minister Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills 21. Shri Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Cabinet Minister Panchayati Raj 22. Shri Anil Rajbhar Cabinet Minister Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment 23. Shri Shriram Naresh Agnihotri Cabinet Minister Excise, Prohibition 24. Shri Jitin Prasada Cabinet Minister Technical Education

What are the roles performed by the cabinet?

- Cabinet is the chief policy formulating body of the state government.

- It is the highest decision-making authority in the political-administrative system of a state.

- It is an advisory body to the governor and the supreme executive authority of the state government.

- It is the chief coordinator of the state administration.

- It deals with all major legislative and financial matters.

- It is also the chief crisis manager and deals with all emergency situations.

- It exercises control over higher appointments including constitutional authorities and senior secretariat administrators.

Also, the cabinet works through various committees known as cabinet committees. They are of two types, namely standing and ad hoc.

