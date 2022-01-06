List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

Cabinet is a smaller body and is the nucleus of the council of ministers. Check the list below about various cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh with departments.
Updated: Jun 27, 2022
List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh
List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh

List of Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh: The Constitution of India does not describe the size of the state council of ministers or the ranking of ministers. They are determined by the chief ministers as per the exigencies of the time and requirements of the situation.

Like at the Centre, in states also, the council of ministers consists of three categories of ministers namely cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and deputy ministers. Of all these ministers, at the top stands the chief minister. He or she is the supreme authority in the state. 

The cabinet is the nucleus of the council of ministers and consists of only the cabinet ministers. It is the real centre of authority in state government. Let us have a look at the list of cabinet ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government.

S. No.

Name

Position held

Department

1.

Yogi Adityanath

Hon'ble Chief Minister

Home, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Economics and Statistics, Geology and Mining, Tax Registration, Jail, General Administration, Secretariat Administration, Confidential, Vigilance, Appointment, Personnel, Information, Election, Institutional Finance, Planning, State Property, Town Land, Uttar Pradesh Restructuring Coordination, Administrative Reform, Program Implementation, National Integration, Infrastructure,  Language, External Aided Project, Scarcity, Relief and Rehabilitation, Public service Management, Rent Control, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures, Protocol, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, P.R.D, Civil Defence

2.

Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister

Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises

3.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma

Deputy Chief Minister

Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology

4.

Shri Surya Pratap Shahi

Cabinet Minister

Agriculture, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Research

5.

Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna

Cabinet Minister

Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education

6.

Shri Swami Prasad Maurya

Cabinet Minister

Labour, Employment, Coordination

7.

Shri Satish Mahana

Cabinet Minister

Industrial Development

8.

Shri Dara Singh Chauhan

Cabinet Minister

Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden

9.

Shri Ramapati Shastri

Cabinet Minister

Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare

10.

Shri Jai Pratap Singh

Cabinet Minister

Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare  

11.

Shri Brijesh Pathak

Cabinet Minister

Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service

12.

Shri Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Cabinet Minister

Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries

13.

Shri Shrikant Sharma

Cabinet Minister

Energy, Additional Sources Of Energy

14.

Shri RajendraPratap Singh (Moti Singh)

Cabinet Minister

Rural Development, Overall Village Development

15.

Shri Sidharth Nath Singh

Cabinet Minister

Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom and Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion

16.

Shri Mukut Bihari Verma

Cabinet Minister

Cooperative

17.

Shri Ashutosh Tandon

Cabinet Minister

Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment, and Poverty Alleviation

18.

Shri Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi"

Cabinet Minister

Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj 

19.

Dr. Mahendra Singh

Cabinet Minister

Jal Shakti, Flood Control

20.

Shri Suresh Rana

Cabinet Minister

Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills

21.

Shri Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Cabinet Minister

Panchayati Raj

22.

Shri Anil Rajbhar

Cabinet Minister

Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment

23.

Shri Shriram Naresh Agnihotri

Cabinet Minister

Excise, Prohibition  

24.

Shri Jitin Prasada

Cabinet Minister

Technical Education

What are the roles performed by the cabinet?

- Cabinet is the chief policy formulating body of the state government.

- It is the highest decision-making authority in the political-administrative system of a state.

- It is an advisory body to the governor and the supreme executive authority of the state government.

- It is the chief coordinator of the state administration.

- It deals with all major legislative and financial matters.

- It is also the chief crisis manager and deals with all emergency situations.

- It exercises control over higher appointments including constitutional authorities and senior secretariat administrators.

Also, the cabinet works through various committees known as cabinet committees. They are of two types, namely standing and ad hoc.

