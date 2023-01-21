JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

List of Chief Ministers of Meghalaya (1970-2023)

Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Meghalaya from 1970 to the present.
The Meghalaya Chief Minister serves as the state of India's Meghalaya's head of government. According to the Indian Constitution, a state's de facto executive authority is held by the chief minister, even though the governor is the de jure head of that state. The chief minister is chosen by the governor, and the assembly is ultimately in charge of his council of ministers. The chief minister's term is for five years and is unrestricted because the assembly has given him their support.

Twelve people have held the position of Chief Minister of Meghalaya since 1970. Six of them belonged to the Indian National Congress, including Williamson A. Sangma, who held the first position. Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party has held the position as the incumbent since March 6, 2018.

S.No

Name 

Constituency

Tenure

Party

1.

Williamson A. Sangma

Baghmara

2 April 1970- 18 March 1972

All Party Hill Leaders Conference

2.

Williamson A. Sangma

Baghmara

18 March 1972- 21 November 1976

All Party Hill Leaders Conference

3.

Williamson A. Sangma

Baghmara

21 November 1976- 3 March 1978

Indian National Congress

4.

Darwin Diengdoh Pugh

Mawkhar

10 Mar 1978- 6 May 1979

All Party Hill Leaders Conference

5.

B. B. Lyngdoh

Lynkerdem

7 May 1979-7 May 1981

All Party Hill Leaders Conference

6.

Williamson A. Sangma

Baghmara

7 May 1981- 24 February 1983

Indian National Congress

7.

B. B. Lyngdoh

Lynkerdem

2 March 1983- 31 March 1983

All Party Hill Leaders Conference

8.

Williamson A. Sangma

Baghmara

2 April 1983- 5 February 1988

Indian National Congress

9.

P. A. Sangma

Tura

6 February 1988- 25 March 1990

Indian National Congress

10.

B.B Lyngdoh

Lynderkem

16 Mar 1990- 10 October 1991

Hill People’s Union

11.

Vacant

NA

11 October 1991- 5 February 1992

NA

12.

D.D Lapang

Nongpoh

5 Feb 1992- 19 Feb 1993

Indian National Congress

12.

S.C Marak 

Resubelpara

19 Feb 1933- 27 Feb 1998

Indian national Congress

13.

S.C Marak

Resubelpara

27 Feb 1998-10 March 1998

Indian National Congress

14.

B.B Lyngdoh

Lyngkyrdem

10 Mar 1998-8 March 2000

United Democratic Party

15.

E. K. Mawlong

Umroi

8 Mar 2000- 8 Dec 2001

United Democratic Party

16.

Flinder Anderson Khonglam

Sohra

8 Dec 2001- 4 Mar 2003 

Independent

17.

D.D Lapang

Nongpoh

4 Mar 2003-15 June 2006

Indian National Congress

18.

J. Dringbell Rymbai

Jirang

15 June 2006- 10 March 2007

Indian National Congress

19.

D.D Lapang

Nongpoh

10 Mar 2007-4 March 2008

Indian National Congress

20.

D.D Lapang

Nongpoh

4 Mar 2008- 19 March 2008

Indian National Congress

21.

Donkupar Roy

Shella

19 Mar 2008- 18 March 2009

United Democratic Party

22.

Vacant

-

18 Mar 2009-12 May 2009

-

23.

D.D Lapang

Nongpoh

13 May 2009-19 April 2010

Indian National Congress

24.

Mukul Sangma

Ampati

20 April 2010-5 March 2013

Indian National Congress

25.

Conrad Sangma

South Tura

6 Mar 2013- Incumbent

National People’s Party

On January 21, 1972, Meghalaya was created by dividing the state of Assam into two districts: (a) the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills; and (b) the Garo Hills. Meghalaya was formerly a part of Assam until the districts of Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia Hills were united to form the new state of Meghalaya on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya's population was estimated at 3,211,474 in 2014. Meghalaya has a length-to-breadth ratio of roughly 3:1 and a total area of about 22,430 square kilometers.

