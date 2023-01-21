The Meghalaya Chief Minister serves as the state of India's Meghalaya's head of government. According to the Indian Constitution, a state's de facto executive authority is held by the chief minister, even though the governor is the de jure head of that state. The chief minister is chosen by the governor, and the assembly is ultimately in charge of his council of ministers. The chief minister's term is for five years and is unrestricted because the assembly has given him their support.

Twelve people have held the position of Chief Minister of Meghalaya since 1970. Six of them belonged to the Indian National Congress, including Williamson A. Sangma, who held the first position. Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party has held the position as the incumbent since March 6, 2018.

List of Chief Ministers of Meghalaya (1970-2023)

S.No Name Constituency Tenure Party 1. Williamson A. Sangma Baghmara 2 April 1970- 18 March 1972 All Party Hill Leaders Conference 2. Williamson A. Sangma Baghmara 18 March 1972- 21 November 1976 All Party Hill Leaders Conference 3. Williamson A. Sangma Baghmara 21 November 1976- 3 March 1978 Indian National Congress 4. Darwin Diengdoh Pugh Mawkhar 10 Mar 1978- 6 May 1979 All Party Hill Leaders Conference 5. B. B. Lyngdoh Lynkerdem 7 May 1979-7 May 1981 All Party Hill Leaders Conference 6. Williamson A. Sangma Baghmara 7 May 1981- 24 February 1983 Indian National Congress 7. B. B. Lyngdoh Lynkerdem 2 March 1983- 31 March 1983 All Party Hill Leaders Conference 8. Williamson A. Sangma Baghmara 2 April 1983- 5 February 1988 Indian National Congress 9. P. A. Sangma Tura 6 February 1988- 25 March 1990 Indian National Congress 10. B.B Lyngdoh Lynderkem 16 Mar 1990- 10 October 1991 Hill People’s Union 11. Vacant NA 11 October 1991- 5 February 1992 NA 12. D.D Lapang Nongpoh 5 Feb 1992- 19 Feb 1993 Indian National Congress 12. S.C Marak Resubelpara 19 Feb 1933- 27 Feb 1998 Indian national Congress 13. S.C Marak Resubelpara 27 Feb 1998-10 March 1998 Indian National Congress 14. B.B Lyngdoh Lyngkyrdem 10 Mar 1998-8 March 2000 United Democratic Party 15. E. K. Mawlong Umroi 8 Mar 2000- 8 Dec 2001 United Democratic Party 16. Flinder Anderson Khonglam Sohra 8 Dec 2001- 4 Mar 2003 Independent 17. D.D Lapang Nongpoh 4 Mar 2003-15 June 2006 Indian National Congress 18. J. Dringbell Rymbai Jirang 15 June 2006- 10 March 2007 Indian National Congress 19. D.D Lapang Nongpoh 10 Mar 2007-4 March 2008 Indian National Congress 20. D.D Lapang Nongpoh 4 Mar 2008- 19 March 2008 Indian National Congress 21. Donkupar Roy Shella 19 Mar 2008- 18 March 2009 United Democratic Party 22. Vacant - 18 Mar 2009-12 May 2009 - 23. D.D Lapang Nongpoh 13 May 2009-19 April 2010 Indian National Congress 24. Mukul Sangma Ampati 20 April 2010-5 March 2013 Indian National Congress 25. Conrad Sangma South Tura 6 Mar 2013- Incumbent National People’s Party

On January 21, 1972, Meghalaya was created by dividing the state of Assam into two districts: (a) the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills; and (b) the Garo Hills. Meghalaya was formerly a part of Assam until the districts of Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia Hills were united to form the new state of Meghalaya on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya's population was estimated at 3,211,474 in 2014. Meghalaya has a length-to-breadth ratio of roughly 3:1 and a total area of about 22,430 square kilometers.

