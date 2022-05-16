List of Chief Ministers of Tripura: Manik Saha is the incumbent Chief Minister of Tripura. Tripura BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP took oath at Raj Bhawan in Agartala on May 15, a day after the resignation of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Chief Minister heads the state government in India, and he holds de facto executive authority while the Governor is de jure head of the state. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor.

Since 1963, Nine Chief Ministers have served Tripura. The first Chief Minister of Tripura was Sachindra Lal Singh of the Indian National Congress. Manik Sarkar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is the longest serving Chief Minister of Tripura.

Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Tripura from 1963 to the present.

List of Chief Ministers of Tripura (1963-2022)

No Name Constituency Tenure Party 1 Sachindra Lal Singh Agartala Sadar II 1 July 1963 - 1 November 1971 Indian National Congress – Vacant (President's rule) - 1 November 1971 - 20 March 1972 - 2 Sukhamoy Sen Gupta Agartala Town III 20 March 1972 - 31 March 1977 Indian National Congress 3 Prafulla Kumar Das Bamutia 1 April 1977 - 25 July 1977 Congress for Democracy 4 Radhika Ranjan Gupta Fatikroy 26 July 1977 - 4 November 1977 Janata Party – Vacant (President's rule) N/A 5 November 1977 - 5 January 1978 - 5 Nripen Chakraborty Pramodnagar 5 January 1978 - 5 February 1988 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Sudhir Ranjan Majumdar Town Bordowali 5 February 1988 - 19 February 1992 Indian National Congress 7 Samir Ranjan Barman Bishalgarh 19 February 1992 - 10 March 1993 – Vacant (President's rule) N/A 11 March 1993 - 10 April 1993 - 8 Dasarath Deb Ramchandraghat 10 April 1993 - 11 March 1998 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 9 Manik Sarkar Dhanpur 11 March 1998 - 7 March 2003 7 March 2003 - 10 March 2008 10 March 2008 - 6 March 2013 6 March 2013 - 9 March 2018 10 Biplab Kumar Deb Banamalipur 9 March 2018 - 14 May 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party 11 Manik Saha 15 May 2022 - Incumbent

Chief Ministers of Tripura: Highlights

1- Radhika Ranjan Gupta is the shortest serving Chief Minister of Tripura, who served on the post for 101 days.

2- Manik Sarkar is the longest serving Chief Minister of Tripura. He served from March 2003 to March 2018.

3- Manik Saha is the new Chief Minister of Tripura. He took oath on May 15.

