List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025]

The Ministry of Defence is one of the most important branches of the Government of India which provides the country with its safety, sovereignty and strategic preparedness. The core of this potent organisation is the Defence Minister of India, a figure who has the huge responsibility of managing the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force besides formulating the defence policies, modernisation plans and the security policies of the country.
India has had various Defence Ministers who have served as the most instrumental in fortifying the defence system of the country and steered it through wars, reforms and fast-tracked technological changes. Every leader has come in his/her own unique way; starting with Baldev Singh, the first Defence Minister of India, who established the platform of a new independent nation and progressed towards self-sufficiency in terms of defence production, to the present minister Rajnath Singh, who is bringing India to the next level of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
The Defence Ministers list is a representation of the political and strategic course of India during decades. During the early years, the country’s best interest was in the creation of a strong military force to rule out the residual effects of colonial rule. The 1960s and 1970s were the time when the defence leadership in India was challenged with war against its neighbours, which demanded good decision-making and military reforms. Later on, modernisation, indigenisation, and international defence partnership were the topics of interest for the ministry to make sure that India was prepared in the shifting world order.
There are many leaders who have been at the helm in various historic times in Indian history, be it during the Indo-China war, the Indo-Pak conflicts, the Kargil War, or the major policy reforms. Every Defence Minister has played a part in enhancing the morale, discipline and operational capability of the armed forces in India in his or her own way.
India is today the most powerful and one of the largest defence forces in the world. This has been accomplished due to the strategic orientation, decisions in policy and visionary leadership by its Defence Ministers.
This detailed list of Defence Ministers of India is not only a reminder of their term of service and success but also an indication of the way India was able to achieve self-reliance, national power and its presence in the world arena. As a student, defence fanatic or just a citizen with an interest in the political history in India, the knowledge of these leaders offers a better insight into the history of development of defence in India and the people who influenced it.
List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025]
The current Defence Minister of India is Rajnath Singh. He resumed his Second Term on 9 June 2024. Here is the complete list of Defence Ministers of India.
|
Name
|
Term of office
|
Took office
|
Left office
|
Time in office
|
Baldev Singh
|
15 August
1947
|
13 May
1952
|
4 years, 272 days
|
N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar
|
13 May
1952
|
10 February
1953
|
273 days
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
10 February
1953
|
10 January
1955
|
1 year, 334 days
|
Kailash Nath Katju
|
10 January
1955
|
30 January
1957
|
2 years, 20 days
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
30 January
1957
|
17 April
1957
|
77 days
|
V. K. Krishna Menon
|
17 April
1957
|
2 April
1962
|
5 years, 197 days
|
2 April
1962
|
31 October
1962
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
31 October
1962
|
14 November
1962
|
14 days
|
Yashwantrao Chavan
|
14 November
1962
|
27 May
1964
|
3 years, 364 days
|
27 May
1964
|
9 June
1964
|
9 June
1964
|
11 January
1966
|
11 January
1966
|
24 January
1966
|
24 January
1966
|
13 November
1966
|
Swaran Singh
|
13 November
1966
|
13 March
1967
|
3 years, 226 days
|
13 March
1967
|
27 June
1970
|
Jagjivan Ram
|
27 June
1970
|
18 March
1971
|
4 years, 105 days
|
18 March
1971
|
10 October
1974
|
Swaran Singh
|
10 October
1974
|
1 December
1975
|
1 year, 52 days
|
Indira Gandhi
|
1 December
1975
|
20 December
1975
|
19 days
|
Bansi Lal
|
21 December
1975
|
24 March
1977
|
1 year, 93 days
|
Jagjivan Ram
|
24 March
1977
|
28 July
1979
|
2 years, 126 days
|
Chidambaram Subramaniam
|
28 July
1979
|
14 January
1980
|
170 days
|
Indira Gandhi
|
14 January
1980
|
15 January
1982
|
2 years, 1 day
|
Ramaswamy Venkataraman
|
15 January
1982
|
2 August
1984
|
2 years, 200 days
|
Shankarrao Chavan
|
2 August
1984
|
31 October
1984
|
151 days
|
31 October
1984
|
31 December
1984
|
P. V. Narasimha Rao
|
31 December
1984
|
25 September
1985
|
268 days
|
Rajiv Gandhi
|
25 September
1985
|
24 January
1987
|
1 year, 121 days
|
V. P. Singh
|
24 January
1987
|
12 April
1987
|
78 days
|
K. C. Pant
|
12 April
1987
|
2 December
1989
|
2 years, 234 days
|
Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|
2 December
1989
|
10 November
1990
|
343 days
|
Chandra Shekhar
|
10 November
1990
|
21 June
1991
|
223 days
|
P. V. Narasimha Rao
|
21 June
1991
|
26 June
1991
|
5 days
|
Sharad Pawar
|
26 June
1991
|
6 March
1993
|
1 year, 253 days
|
P. V. Narasimha Rao
|
6 March
1993
|
16 May
1996
|
3 years, 71 days
|
Pramod Mahajan
|
16 May
1996
|
1 June
1996
|
16 days
|
Mulayam Singh Yadav
|
1 June
1996
|
21 April
1997
|
1 year, 290 days
|
21 April
1997
|
18 March
1998
|
George Fernandes
|
19 March
1998
|
13 October
1999
|
2 years, 101 days
|
13 October
1999
|
16 March
2001
|
Jaswant Singh
|
16 March
2001
|
21 October
2001
|
219 days
|
George Fernandes
|
21 October
2001
|
22 May
2004
|
2 years, 214 days
|
Pranab Mukherjee
|
23 May
2004
|
26 October
2006
|
2 years, 156 days
|
A. K. Antony
|
26 October
2006
|
22 May
2009
|
7 years, 212 days
|
23 May
2009
|
26 May
2014
|
Arun Jaitley
|
26 May
2014
|
9 November
2014
|
166 days
|
Manohar Parrikar
|
9 November
2014
|
13 March
2017
|
2 years, 124 days
|
Arun Jaitley
|
13 March
2017
|
3 September
2017
|
174 days
|
Nirmala Sitharaman
|
3 September
2017
|
30 May
2019
|
1 year, 269 days
|
Rajnath Singh
|
30 May
2019
|
9 June
2024
|
6 years, 160 days
|
9 June
2024
|
Incumbent
