List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025]

Read about all the Defence Ministers of India from Baldev Singh to Rajnath Singh. Understand their achievements, leadership during wars, and efforts to strengthen India’s military and defence policies.

List of Defence Ministers of India
List of Defence Ministers of India

The Ministry of Defence is one of the most important branches of the Government of India which provides the country with its safety, sovereignty and strategic preparedness. The core of this potent organisation is the Defence Minister of India, a figure who has the huge responsibility of managing the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force besides formulating the defence policies, modernisation plans and the security policies of the country.

India has had various Defence Ministers who have served as the most instrumental in fortifying the defence system of the country and steered it through wars, reforms and fast-tracked technological changes. Every leader has come in his/her own unique way; starting with Baldev Singh, the first Defence Minister of India, who established the platform of a new independent nation and progressed towards self-sufficiency in terms of defence production, to the present minister Rajnath Singh, who is bringing India to the next level of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The Defence Ministers list is a representation of the political and strategic course of India during decades. During the early years, the country’s best interest was in the creation of a strong military force to rule out the residual effects of colonial rule. The 1960s and 1970s were the time when the defence leadership in India was challenged with war against its neighbours, which demanded good decision-making and military reforms. Later on, modernisation, indigenisation, and international defence partnership were the topics of interest for the ministry to make sure that India was prepared in the shifting world order.

There are many leaders who have been at the helm in various historic times in Indian history, be it during the Indo-China war, the Indo-Pak conflicts, the Kargil War, or the major policy reforms. Every Defence Minister has played a part in enhancing the morale, discipline and operational capability of the armed forces in India in his or her own way.

India is today the most powerful and one of the largest defence forces in the world. This has been accomplished due to the strategic orientation, decisions in policy and visionary leadership by its Defence Ministers. 

This detailed list of Defence Ministers of India is not only a reminder of their term of service and success but also an indication of the way India was able to achieve self-reliance, national power and its presence in the world arena. As a student, defence fanatic or just a citizen with an interest in the political history in India, the knowledge of these leaders offers a better insight into the history of development of defence in India and the people who influenced it.

List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025]

The current Defence Minister of India is Rajnath Singh. He resumed his Second Term on 9 June 2024. Here is the complete list of Defence Ministers of India.

Name

Term of office

Took office

Left office

Time in office

Baldev Singh

15 August

1947

13 May

1952

4 years, 272 days

N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar

13 May

1952

10 February

1953

273 days

Jawaharlal Nehru

10 February

1953

10 January

1955

1 year, 334 days

Kailash Nath Katju

10 January

1955

30 January

1957

2 years, 20 days

Jawaharlal Nehru

30 January

1957

17 April

1957

77 days

V. K. Krishna Menon

17 April

1957

2 April

1962

5 years, 197 days

2 April

1962

31 October

1962

Jawaharlal Nehru

31 October

1962

14 November

1962

14 days

Yashwantrao Chavan

14 November

1962

27 May

1964

3 years, 364 days

27 May

1964

9 June

1964

9 June

1964

11 January

1966

11 January

1966

24 January

1966

24 January

1966

13 November

1966

Swaran Singh

13 November

1966

13 March

1967

3 years, 226 days

13 March

1967

27 June

1970

Jagjivan Ram

27 June

1970

18 March

1971

4 years, 105 days

18 March

1971

10 October

1974

Swaran Singh

10 October

1974

1 December

1975

1 year, 52 days

Indira Gandhi

1 December

1975

20 December

1975

19 days

Bansi Lal

21 December

1975

24 March

1977

1 year, 93 days

Jagjivan Ram

24 March

1977

28 July

1979

2 years, 126 days

Chidambaram Subramaniam

28 July

1979

14 January

1980

170 days

Indira Gandhi

14 January

1980

15 January

1982

2 years, 1 day

Ramaswamy Venkataraman

15 January

1982

2 August

1984

2 years, 200 days

Shankarrao Chavan

2 August

1984

31 October

1984

151 days

31 October

1984

31 December

1984

P. V. Narasimha Rao

31 December

1984

25 September

1985

268 days

Rajiv Gandhi

25 September

1985

24 January

1987

1 year, 121 days

V. P. Singh

24 January

1987

12 April

1987

78 days

K. C. Pant

12 April

1987

2 December

1989

2 years, 234 days

Vishwanath Pratap Singh

2 December

1989

10 November

1990

343 days

Chandra Shekhar

10 November

1990

21 June

1991

223 days

P. V. Narasimha Rao

21 June

1991

26 June

1991

5 days

Sharad Pawar

26 June

1991

6 March

1993

1 year, 253 days

P. V. Narasimha Rao

6 March

1993

16 May

1996

3 years, 71 days

Pramod Mahajan

16 May

1996

1 June

1996

16 days

Mulayam Singh Yadav

1 June

1996

21 April

1997

1 year, 290 days

21 April

1997

18 March

1998

George Fernandes

19 March

1998

13 October

1999

2 years, 101 days

13 October

1999

16 March

2001

Jaswant Singh

16 March

2001

21 October

2001

219 days

George Fernandes

21 October

2001

22 May

2004

2 years, 214 days

Pranab Mukherjee

23 May

2004

26 October

2006

2 years, 156 days

A. K. Antony

26 October

2006

22 May

2009

7 years, 212 days

23 May

2009

26 May

2014

Arun Jaitley

26 May

2014

9 November

2014

166 days

Manohar Parrikar

9 November

2014

13 March

2017

2 years, 124 days

Arun Jaitley

13 March

2017

3 September

2017

174 days

Nirmala Sitharaman

3 September

2017

30 May

2019

1 year, 269 days

Rajnath Singh

30 May

2019

9 June

2024

6 years, 160 days

9 June

2024

Incumbent


