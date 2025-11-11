List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025]

The Ministry of Defence is one of the most important branches of the Government of India which provides the country with its safety, sovereignty and strategic preparedness. The core of this potent organisation is the Defence Minister of India, a figure who has the huge responsibility of managing the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force besides formulating the defence policies, modernisation plans and the security policies of the country. India has had various Defence Ministers who have served as the most instrumental in fortifying the defence system of the country and steered it through wars, reforms and fast-tracked technological changes. Every leader has come in his/her own unique way; starting with Baldev Singh, the first Defence Minister of India, who established the platform of a new independent nation and progressed towards self-sufficiency in terms of defence production, to the present minister Rajnath Singh, who is bringing India to the next level of self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The Defence Ministers list is a representation of the political and strategic course of India during decades. During the early years, the country’s best interest was in the creation of a strong military force to rule out the residual effects of colonial rule. The 1960s and 1970s were the time when the defence leadership in India was challenged with war against its neighbours, which demanded good decision-making and military reforms. Later on, modernisation, indigenisation, and international defence partnership were the topics of interest for the ministry to make sure that India was prepared in the shifting world order. There are many leaders who have been at the helm in various historic times in Indian history, be it during the Indo-China war, the Indo-Pak conflicts, the Kargil War, or the major policy reforms. Every Defence Minister has played a part in enhancing the morale, discipline and operational capability of the armed forces in India in his or her own way.

India is today the most powerful and one of the largest defence forces in the world. This has been accomplished due to the strategic orientation, decisions in policy and visionary leadership by its Defence Ministers. This detailed list of Defence Ministers of India is not only a reminder of their term of service and success but also an indication of the way India was able to achieve self-reliance, national power and its presence in the world arena. As a student, defence fanatic or just a citizen with an interest in the political history in India, the knowledge of these leaders offers a better insight into the history of development of defence in India and the people who influenced it. List of Defence Ministers of India [1947-2025] The current Defence Minister of India is Rajnath Singh. He resumed his Second Term on 9 June 2024. Here is the complete list of Defence Ministers of India.

Name Term of office Took office Left office Time in office Baldev Singh 15 August 1947 13 May 1952 4 years, 272 days N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar 13 May 1952 10 February 1953 273 days Jawaharlal Nehru 10 February 1953 10 January 1955 1 year, 334 days Kailash Nath Katju 10 January 1955 30 January 1957 2 years, 20 days Jawaharlal Nehru 30 January 1957 17 April 1957 77 days V. K. Krishna Menon 17 April 1957 2 April 1962 5 years, 197 days 2 April 1962 31 October 1962 Jawaharlal Nehru 31 October 1962 14 November 1962 14 days Yashwantrao Chavan 14 November 1962 27 May 1964 3 years, 364 days 27 May 1964 9 June 1964 9 June 1964 11 January 1966 11 January 1966 24 January 1966 24 January 1966 13 November 1966 Swaran Singh 13 November 1966 13 March 1967 3 years, 226 days 13 March 1967 27 June 1970 Jagjivan Ram 27 June 1970 18 March 1971 4 years, 105 days 18 March 1971 10 October 1974 Swaran Singh 10 October 1974 1 December 1975 1 year, 52 days Indira Gandhi 1 December 1975 20 December 1975 19 days Bansi Lal 21 December 1975 24 March 1977 1 year, 93 days Jagjivan Ram 24 March 1977 28 July 1979 2 years, 126 days Chidambaram Subramaniam 28 July 1979 14 January 1980 170 days Indira Gandhi 14 January 1980 15 January 1982 2 years, 1 day Ramaswamy Venkataraman 15 January 1982 2 August 1984 2 years, 200 days Shankarrao Chavan 2 August 1984 31 October 1984 151 days 31 October 1984 31 December 1984 P. V. Narasimha Rao 31 December 1984 25 September 1985 268 days Rajiv Gandhi 25 September 1985 24 January 1987 1 year, 121 days V. P. Singh 24 January 1987 12 April 1987 78 days K. C. Pant 12 April 1987 2 December 1989 2 years, 234 days Vishwanath Pratap Singh 2 December 1989 10 November 1990 343 days Chandra Shekhar 10 November 1990 21 June 1991 223 days P. V. Narasimha Rao 21 June 1991 26 June 1991 5 days Sharad Pawar 26 June 1991 6 March 1993 1 year, 253 days P. V. Narasimha Rao 6 March 1993 16 May 1996 3 years, 71 days Pramod Mahajan 16 May 1996 1 June 1996 16 days Mulayam Singh Yadav 1 June 1996 21 April 1997 1 year, 290 days 21 April 1997 18 March 1998 George Fernandes 19 March 1998 13 October 1999 2 years, 101 days 13 October 1999 16 March 2001 Jaswant Singh 16 March 2001 21 October 2001 219 days George Fernandes 21 October 2001 22 May 2004 2 years, 214 days Pranab Mukherjee 23 May 2004 26 October 2006 2 years, 156 days A. K. Antony 26 October 2006 22 May 2009 7 years, 212 days 23 May 2009 26 May 2014 Arun Jaitley 26 May 2014 9 November 2014 166 days Manohar Parrikar 9 November 2014 13 March 2017 2 years, 124 days Arun Jaitley 13 March 2017 3 September 2017 174 days Nirmala Sitharaman 3 September 2017 30 May 2019 1 year, 269 days Rajnath Singh 30 May 2019 9 June 2024 6 years, 160 days 9 June 2024 Incumbent