List of female judges in Supreme Court of India

In this article, we have mentioned a list of all the female judges of the Supreme Court of India.
In a first, three women judges were sworn in as the Supreme Court judges on 31 August 2021, including Justice BV Nagarathna who is in line to be the first female Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027. With this, the Supreme Court of India has four sitting women judges, the highest ever in history. 

The first female justice in the court was Fathima Beevi who was appointed on October 6, 1989. Since then, 11 female justices have been in the court. In this article, we have mentioned a list of all the female judges of the Supreme Court of India. 

S.No. Names Tenure Remarks
Appointment Retirement
1. Fathima Beevi 6 October 1989 29 April 1992 First woman judge of the Supreme Court of India
2. Sujata Manohar 8 November 1994 27 August 1999  
3. Ruma Pal 28 Januaray 2000 2 June 2006 Longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India
4. Gyan Sudha Misra 30 April 2010 27 April 2014  
5. Ranjana Desai 13 September 2011 29 October 2014  
6. R. Banumathi 13 August 2014 19 July 2020  
7. Indu Malhotra 27 April 2018 13 March 2021 The first woman judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India
8. Indira Banerjee 7 August 2018 23 September 2022  
9. Hima Kohli 31 August 2021 1 September 2024  
10. B. V. Nagarathna 31 August 2021 29 October 2027  To be the first female Chief Justice of India in September 2027
11. Bela Trivedi 31 August 2021 9 June 2025  

Highlights: 

1- First woman judge of the Supreme Court of India: Fathima Beevi

2- First woman judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India: Indu Malhotra

3- Longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India: Ruma Pal

4- Current strength of sitting woman judges in the Supreme Court of India: 4 (highest ever) 

5- First female Chief Justice of India in September 2027: B. V. Nagarathna

This was the complete list of female judges in the Supreme Court of India. Candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk, or any other government and competitive examinations are advised to go through the list thoroughly. 

FAQ

Who will be the first female Chief Justice of India?

B. V. Nagarathna will be the first female Chief Justice of India.

Who is the first female judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India?

Indu Malhotra is the first female judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India.

Who is the longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India?

Ruma Pal is the longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Who was the first female judge of the Supreme Court of India?

Fathima Beevi was the first female judge of the Supreme Court of India. She was appointed on 6 October 1989.

Comment ()

