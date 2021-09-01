List of female judges in Supreme Court of India
In a first, three women judges were sworn in as the Supreme Court judges on 31 August 2021, including Justice BV Nagarathna who is in line to be the first female Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027. With this, the Supreme Court of India has four sitting women judges, the highest ever in history.
The first female justice in the court was Fathima Beevi who was appointed on October 6, 1989. Since then, 11 female justices have been in the court. In this article, we have mentioned a list of all the female judges of the Supreme Court of India.
|S.No.
|Names
|Tenure
|Remarks
|Appointment
|Retirement
|1.
|Fathima Beevi
|6 October 1989
|29 April 1992
|First woman judge of the Supreme Court of India
|2.
|Sujata Manohar
|8 November 1994
|27 August 1999
|3.
|Ruma Pal
|28 Januaray 2000
|2 June 2006
|Longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India
|4.
|Gyan Sudha Misra
|30 April 2010
|27 April 2014
|5.
|Ranjana Desai
|13 September 2011
|29 October 2014
|6.
|R. Banumathi
|13 August 2014
|19 July 2020
|7.
|Indu Malhotra
|27 April 2018
|13 March 2021
|The first woman judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India
|8.
|Indira Banerjee
|7 August 2018
|23 September 2022
|9.
|Hima Kohli
|31 August 2021
|1 September 2024
|10.
|B. V. Nagarathna
|31 August 2021
|29 October 2027
|To be the first female Chief Justice of India in September 2027
|11.
|Bela Trivedi
|31 August 2021
|9 June 2025
Highlights:
1- First woman judge of the Supreme Court of India: Fathima Beevi
2- First woman judge who was elevated directly from the Bar Council of India: Indu Malhotra
3- Longest-serving female judge of the Supreme Court of India: Ruma Pal
4- Current strength of sitting woman judges in the Supreme Court of India: 4 (highest ever)
5- First female Chief Justice of India in September 2027: B. V. Nagarathna
This was the complete list of female judges in the Supreme Court of India.
