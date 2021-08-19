GK Quiz on Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit completed his tenure as Chief Justice of India on November 8. And as his successor Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the senior-most judge on the Supreme Court, took the oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu swore DY Chandrachud into office at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Attempt this set of GK questions and answers on the Chief Justice of India to score maximum competitive exams like UPSC/PSC/SSC etc.

Who is the current CJI of India?

Justice UU Lalit Justice Arvind Bobde Justice DY Chandrachud Justice C.D Deshmukh

Ans. c

Explanation: The current and 50th Chief Justice is Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, who entered office on 09 November 2022.

2. How many female Chief Justices of India have been there since independence?

One Two Three None of the above

Answer:- d

Explanation- There has been no Chief Justice of India who is a woman so far.

3. Sharad Arvind Bobde is the ....Chief Justice of India

47th 46th 45th 48th

Answer:- a

Explanation:- At present Sharad Arvind Bobde is the 47th Chief Justice of India. He took charge on 18 November 2019. He will retire on 23 April 2021.

4.At present how many judges are in the Supreme Court of India including the CJI?

31 34 29 30

Answer:- b

Explanation:- At present, there are 34 judges in the Supreme Court of India including the Chief Justice of India.

5. Who was the first Chief Justice of India from Indian soil?

G.V. Mavlankar Justice A.K. Sarkar C.D Deshmukh Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania

Answer:- d

Explanation:- Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania was the first Indian Chief Justice of India. But the first Chief Justice of India was Mr. Sir Maurice Gwyer. He took charge on 1 October 1937 and remained in office till 25 April 1943.

6. Which of the following statements is/are correct?

i) Kamal Narain Singh was the longest-serving Chief Justice of India

ii) Justice Y. V. Chandrachud was the shortest-serving Chief Justice of India

iii) The Chief Justice of India is appointed by the President of India. The CJI can hold the office up to the age of 65 years.

Only i,ii Only i,iii Only iii Only ii,iii

Answer:- c

Explanation:- Kamal Narain Singh was the shortest-serving (21 November 1991 – 12 December 1991). He served just 17 days. Justice Y. V. Chandrachud is the longest-serving Chief Justice in India, who served 2696 days.

7. Which article of the Indian Constitution is related to the establishment and constitution of the Supreme Court?

Article 168 Article 124 Article 76 Article 90

Answer:-b

Explanation:- Article 124 in The Constitution envisages about the Establishment and constitution of the Supreme Court.

8. Which is not matched correctly?

Article No.125: Salaries, etc. of Judges Article No.131: Original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court Article No.137: Ancillary powers of Supreme Court Article No. 143: Power of President to consult Supreme Court

Answer:-c

Explanation:- Article No.137 is related to the review of judgments or orders by the Supreme Court while article No.140 is related to ancillary powers of the Supreme Court.

9. To whom the Chief Justice of India submits his resignation?

The President of India The Senior judge of the Supreme Court Speaker Law Minister

Answer: -a

Explanation:- The Chief Justice of India (CJI) submits his resignation to the President of India. The President of India administers the oath to the Chief Justice of India.

10. The Chief Justice of India holds the post till...

The age of 62 years Till the age of 65 years or 5 years of tenure whichever is earlier Till the age of 65 years or 3 years of tenure whichever is earlier Till the age of 65 years

Answer:-d

Explanation:- The chief justice remains in the office until the age of 65 years. CJI can be removed only through a process of impeachment by Parliament.

11. What is the salary of the Chief Justice of India?

Rs.280,000 per month Rs.250,000 per month Rs.110,000 per month None of the above

Answer:-a

Explanation:- The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court receives a salary of Rs.280,000 per month+Other allowances fixed for Chief Justice of India.

12. Who was the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India?

Sujata Manoha Ranjana Desai Fathima Beevi Gyan Sudha Misra

Answer:- c

Explanation:- The first woman Judge and the first woman SC Judge of India were from the literate state of Kerala. She was the judge of the Supreme Court of India from 6 October 1989 to 29 April 1992.

13. Who served for the shortest period as CJI of India?

UU Lalit Sujata Manoha GV Mavlankar YV Chandrachud

Ans. a

Explanation- Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 22 and resigned on November 8 with a tenure of 74 days.

