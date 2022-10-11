Who is Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the next Chief Justice of India?

CJI UU Lalit has formally recommended D.Y. Chandrachud as his successor. He handed over the recommendation letter to Justice Chandrachud, designating him as the next CJI. Read the article to know about the next CJI and his landmark decisions.
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit is about to complete his tenure as Chief Justice of India on November 8. And as per protocol he as formally recommended the name of Justice D Y Chandrachud in presence of other judges of the Supreme Court. If center accepts the proposal, D.Y Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI.

Who is Justice D.Y Chandrachud?

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud (born 11 November 1959) is a judge of the Supreme Court of India. He is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of the Bombay High Court. He is currently serving as the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority.[3] He is set to assume the office of Chief Justice of India in November 2022.He is son of the longest-serving Chief Justice Y. V. Chandrachud.
