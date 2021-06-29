Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Highest Waterfalls in the World

In the article below one can find highest waterfalls of the world in the table and the details about the top 10 waterfalls listed.
Highest Waterfalls in the World

The waterfalls are formed when water flows down from a steep slope and forms a plunge pool below it. There are falls as high as man could not have imagined in the world. Take a look at the list of highest waterfalls in the world here in the table below and also find out the details about the top 10 waterfalls of the world. 

WATERFALLS IN DECREASING ORDER OF HEIGHT
Name of the Waterfall Location Country
Angel Falls Canaima National Park, Bolívar Venezuela
Tugela Falls KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
Tres Hermanas Falls Otishi National Park, Junin Peru
Olo’upena Falls Molokai, Hawaii United States
Yumbilla Falls Amazonas Peru
Vinnufossen Møre og Romsdal Norway
Balåifossen Hordaland Norway
Pu’uka’oku Falls Hawaii United States
James Bruce Falls British Columbia Canada
Browne Falls Doubtful Sound, Southland New Zealand
Strupenfossen Sogn og Fjordane Norway
Ramnefjellsfossen Sogn og Fjordane Norway
Waihilau Falls Hawaii United States
Colonial Creek Falls Washington United States
Mongefossen Møre og Romsdal Norway
Gocta Cataracts Amazonas Peru
Mutarazi Falls Manicaland Zimbabwe
Kjelfossen Sogn og Fjordane Norway
Yosemite Falls California United States
Cascades de Trou de Fer Réunion France
Olmaafossen Møre og Romsdal Norway (Tallest Waterfall in Norway)
Manawainui Falls Hawaii United States
Kjeragfossen Rogaland Norway
Avalanche Basin Falls Montana United States
Harrison Basin Falls Montana United States
Haloku Falls Hawaii United States
Chamberlain Falls Southland New Zealand
Alfred Creek Falls British Columbia Canada
Døntefossen More og Romsdal Norway
Brufossen Hordaland Norway
Spirefossen Sogn og Fjordane Norway
Lake Unknown Falls Otago New Zealand
Kukenam, Salto Bolívar Venezuela
Yutaj, Salto Amazonas Venezuela
La Chorrera Falls Cundinamarca Colombia

Top 10 Waterfalls of the World

Angel Falls:

Angel Falls are situated in Venezuela, a small country in South America. The waterfall has a cumulative height of 979 m or 3212 feet. It leaps off the Auyantepui, which itself is an isolated plateau collecting rain at its top. The waterfall is a mystery because of its geography. The falls are named after American adventurer, James Crawford Angel. He discovered them accidentally in1933, after his plane crashed in the region. 

Tugela Falls:

Tugela is a series of cataracts which have a drop of 3110 feet. They are at the source of Tugela river in Drakensberg Mountain of the KwaZulu province. It is the highest falls in South Africa. 

Cataratas las Tres Hermanas, Peru:

These falls are a jaw dropping 914 metres falls situated in Peru. These are also called the three sister falls due to the three visible tiers. 

It is located in Peru's remote Ayacucho region which has a lush green forest. The top 2 tiers descend into a large catch basin while the last one drops into Cutivireni river. 

Olo’upena Falls, United States:

These falls fall off the world's tallest seaside cliffs. It is situated in the north eastern part of te Hawaiian island of Molokai. It is formed on a short, seasonal stream. The falls are deeply etched on a cliff. These are only observable from the ocean or air. These are 900 m in length. 

Yumbilla Falls, Peru:

These are in the Amazon forests. The word Yumbillo means heart of love. The falls seem to take the shape of the heart and are situated in the forest of Gigantic Waterfalls of Cuispes. 

Vinnufossen Falls, Norway

The height of Vinnufossen falls is 860 metres and it is situated in Norway. These are the highest falls in Europe. They drop 4 times, that is, in four stages before touching the ground. It forms a part of the Vinnu river, fed by Vinu Fonna glacier. 

Blaifossen Falls, Norway:

It's the second highest waterfall in Norway after Vinnufossen. It is 850 metres in length and drops down in Province Hordaland.It is fed by seasonal snowfields and has a low volume of water in it. 

Pu'uka'oku Falls, United States:

These are situated along the north coast of Molokai islands in Hawaii. The Pu'uka'oku Falls are the highest in the United States of America. The height of these falls is 840 metres. 

James Bruce Falls, Canada

These are the highest measured waterfalls in North America. They emerge as small glacial snow fields to fall 2755 feet into Princess Louisa Inlet. It is situated in British Columbia’s Princess Louisa Marine Provincial Park.

Browne Falls: New Zealand

These falls empty into Doubtful Sound, the ocean inlet. The falls are located in Fiordland National Park and are perennial in nature. The water in the falls comes from Lake Browne. The falls are 836 metres in length. 

FAQ

Which is the second highest waterfall in the world?

Tugela Falls in South Africa are the second largest waterfalls of the world.

Which is the world highest waterfall and where is it?

Angel Falls is the tallest uninterrupted falls of the world located in Venezuela.

Where are the highest waterfalls in the world?

Canaima National Park, is the location of Angel falls which are the highest falls in the world.
