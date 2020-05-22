List of International Cricket Council (ICC) Presidents|Chairmen 2020

The International Cricket Council is the international governing body of cricket. The post of ICC President was an honorary position since changes pushed through to the ICC constitution in 2014.

The position of the president of ICC was abolished in 2016 and the position of ICC Chairman was created.

Now Chairman and CEO are head of the ICC. The present chairman of ICC is Shashank Manohar while Manu Sawhney is the CEO of the ICC.

The List of Former President and Chairman of the ICC;

Chairman Nationality Term 1.Colin Cowdrey England 1989–1993 2.Clyde Walcott West Indies 1993–1997 3.Jagmohan Dalmiya India 1997–2000 4.Malcolm Gray Australia 2000–2003 5.Ehsan Mani Pakistan 2003–2006 6.Percy Sonn South Africa 2006–2007 7.Ray Mali South Africa 2007–2008 8.David Morgan England 2008–2010 9.Sharad Pawar India 2010–2012 10.Alan Isaac New Zealand 2012–2014 11.Mustafa Kamal Bangladesh 2014– 2015 12.Zaheer Abbas Pakistan 2015 - 2016 Chairmen of ICC 1. Narayanaswami Srinivasan India 26 June 2014 to 22 November 2015 2. Shashank Manohar India May 2016, Incumbent 3.TBD TBD TBD



Shashank Manohar was elected as ICC’s first independent Chairman in May 2016. He was re-elected for his second two-year term in 2018. His second term is supposed to end in May 2020 But he doesn't want to continue for the third term.

Shashank Manohar said;

"I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known in May 2020."

So Current BCCI president Mr. Sourav Ganguly is in the race of the ICC’s independent Chairman.

