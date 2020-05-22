Study at Home
List of International Cricket Council (ICC) Presidents|Chairmen 2020

Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan) served as the last president of ICC because the position of the ICC president was abolished in 2016. Mr. Shashank Manohar is the present chairman of the ICC who was elected in May 2016. Now he does not want to continue after May 2020. So the ICC will elect a new Chairman soon and Sourav Ganguly is the race for ICC chairman.
May 22, 2020 11:55 IST
The International Cricket Council is the international governing body of cricket. The post of ICC President was an honorary position since changes pushed through to the ICC constitution in 2014. 

The position of the president of ICC was abolished in 2016 and the position of ICC Chairman was created. 

Now Chairman and CEO are head of the ICC. The present chairman of ICC is Shashank Manohar while Manu Sawhney is the CEO of the ICC.

The List of Former President and Chairman of the ICC;

Chairman

Nationality

Term

1.Colin Cowdrey

England

1989–1993

2.Clyde Walcott

West Indies

1993–1997

3.Jagmohan Dalmiya

India

1997–2000

4.Malcolm Gray

Australia

2000–2003

5.Ehsan Mani

Pakistan

2003–2006

6.Percy Sonn

South Africa

2006–2007

7.Ray Mali

South Africa

2007–2008

8.David Morgan

England

2008–2010

9.Sharad Pawar

India

2010–2012

10.Alan Isaac

New Zealand

2012–2014

11.Mustafa Kamal

Bangladesh

2014– 2015

12.Zaheer Abbas

Pakistan

2015 - 2016

                                                                                    Chairmen of ICC

1. Narayanaswami Srinivasan

India

26 June 2014 to 22 November 2015

2. Shashank Manohar

India

May 2016, Incumbent

3.TBD

TBD

TBD


Shashank Manohar was elected as ICC’s first independent Chairman in May 2016. He was re-elected for his second two-year term in 2018. His second term is supposed to end in May 2020 But he doesn't want to continue for the third term.

Shashank Manohar said;

"I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known in May 2020."

So Current BCCI president Mr. Sourav Ganguly is in the race of the ICC’s independent Chairman.

