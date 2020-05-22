List of International Cricket Council (ICC) Presidents|Chairmen 2020
The International Cricket Council is the international governing body of cricket. The post of ICC President was an honorary position since changes pushed through to the ICC constitution in 2014.
The position of the president of ICC was abolished in 2016 and the position of ICC Chairman was created.
Now Chairman and CEO are head of the ICC. The present chairman of ICC is Shashank Manohar while Manu Sawhney is the CEO of the ICC.
The List of Former President and Chairman of the ICC;
|
Chairman
|
Nationality
|
Term
|
1.Colin Cowdrey
|
England
|
1989–1993
|
2.Clyde Walcott
|
West Indies
|
1993–1997
|
3.Jagmohan Dalmiya
|
India
|
1997–2000
|
4.Malcolm Gray
|
Australia
|
2000–2003
|
5.Ehsan Mani
|
Pakistan
|
2003–2006
|
6.Percy Sonn
|
South Africa
|
2006–2007
|
7.Ray Mali
|
South Africa
|
2007–2008
|
8.David Morgan
|
England
|
2008–2010
|
9.Sharad Pawar
|
India
|
2010–2012
|
10.Alan Isaac
|
New Zealand
|
2012–2014
|
11.Mustafa Kamal
|
Bangladesh
|
2014– 2015
|
12.Zaheer Abbas
|
Pakistan
|
2015 - 2016
|
Chairmen of ICC
|
1. Narayanaswami Srinivasan
|
India
|
26 June 2014 to 22 November 2015
|
2. Shashank Manohar
|
India
|
May 2016, Incumbent
|
3.TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
Shashank Manohar was elected as ICC’s first independent Chairman in May 2016. He was re-elected for his second two-year term in 2018. His second term is supposed to end in May 2020 But he doesn't want to continue for the third term.
Shashank Manohar said;
"I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known in May 2020."
So Current BCCI president Mr. Sourav Ganguly is in the race of the ICC’s independent Chairman.
Also, read
List of Presidents of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)