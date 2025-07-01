List of Largest Lakes in the World: Check Lake Name, Area and Countries

Lakes are a natural water supply that also contributes to the beauty of the planet's landscapes. Found in plains, mountains, and valleys, these lakes provide a much-needed escape for travellers.
Every lake, from the enormous Caspian Sea, which borders many nations, to famous freshwater lakes like Superior, Victoria, and Baikal, has distinct geographical characteristics. These bodies of water support local economies through agriculture, tourism, and fishing while also offering species essential habitats. Lakes are precious parts of Earth's natural history since they not only enhance the planet's scenic appeal but are also crucial for preserving ecological equilibrium.
Largest Lakes in the World according to Size and Location
Take a look in the list below to know some of the largest lakes in the world, along with their area and the surrounding countries:
|
Rank
|
Lake Name
|
Type of Water
|
Area (km²)
|
Located in (Countries)
|
1
|
Caspian Sea
|
Saline
|
389,000
|
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
|
2
|
Lake Superior
|
Freshwater
|
82,100
|
Canada, United States
|
3
|
Lake Victoria
|
Freshwater
|
59,940
|
Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya
|
4
|
Lake Huron
|
Freshwater
|
59,590
|
Canada, United States
|
5
|
Lake Michigan
|
Freshwater
|
58,030
|
United States
|
6
|
Lake Tanganyika
|
Freshwater
|
32,900
|
Tanzania, DR Congo, Burundi, Zambia
|
7
|
Lake Baikal
|
Freshwater
|
31,722
|
Russia
|
8
|
Great Bear Lake
|
Freshwater
|
31,153
|
Canada
|
9
|
Lake Malawi (Nyasa)
|
Freshwater
|
29,600
|
Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania
|
10
|
Great Slave Lake
|
Freshwater
|
27,200
|
Canada
Largest Lake in the World
According to Britannica, the Caspian Sea, which spans 389,000 square kilometers (150,000 square miles) and lies between Europe and Asia, is the largest lake in the world. With a maximum depth of 1,025 meters (3,365 feet), the Caspian Sea spans roughly 1119 kilometers (745 miles). Its volume is 18,800 cubic miles, or 78,200 cubic kilometers. The Caspian Sea gives the image of both a lake and a sea, and this lake shares borders with Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Central Asia.
Why is Caspian Sea called Sea and not Lake?
Despite being called a "sea," the Caspian Sea is actually more like a tiny ocean than a lake from a geological perspective. It is the largest lake in the world by area and is completely surrounded by land. It is surrounded by five countries and has a vast amount of saltwater, more than all the freshwater lakes on Earth put together.
Its size and salty water have led to the word "sea" being used historically, yet it has no link to any ocean, proving that it is a lake.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation