List of Largest Lakes in the World: Check Lake Name, Area and Countries

Explore the largest lakes in the world, including lake names, surface areas, and bordering countries. From the Caspian Sea (371,000 km², 5 countries) to Lake Superior (82,100 km², USA/Canada), discover the top lakes shaping global ecosystems.

Jul 1, 2025, 18:43 IST

Lakes are a natural water supply that also contributes to the beauty of the planet's landscapes. Found in plains, mountains, and valleys, these lakes provide a much-needed escape for travellers. 

Every lake, from the enormous Caspian Sea, which borders many nations, to famous freshwater lakes like Superior, Victoria, and Baikal, has distinct geographical characteristics. These bodies of water support local economies through agriculture, tourism, and fishing while also offering species essential habitats. Lakes are precious parts of Earth's natural history since they not only enhance the planet's scenic appeal but are also crucial for preserving ecological equilibrium. 

Largest Lakes in the World according to Size and Location

Take a look in the list below to know some of the largest lakes in the world, along with their area and the surrounding countries:


Rank

Lake Name

Type of Water

Area (km²)

Located in (Countries)

1

Caspian Sea

Saline

389,000

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran

2

Lake Superior

Freshwater

82,100

Canada, United States

3

Lake Victoria

Freshwater

59,940

Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya

4

Lake Huron

Freshwater

59,590

Canada, United States

5

Lake Michigan

Freshwater

58,030

United States

6

Lake Tanganyika

Freshwater

32,900

Tanzania, DR Congo, Burundi, Zambia

7

Lake Baikal

Freshwater

31,722

Russia

8

Great Bear Lake

Freshwater

31,153

Canada

9

Lake Malawi (Nyasa)

Freshwater

29,600

Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania

10

Great Slave Lake

Freshwater

27,200

Canada

Largest Lake in the World

According to Britannica, the Caspian Sea, which spans 389,000 square kilometers (150,000 square miles) and lies between Europe and Asia, is the largest lake in the world. With a maximum depth of 1,025 meters (3,365 feet), the Caspian Sea spans roughly 1119 kilometers (745 miles). Its volume is 18,800 cubic miles, or 78,200 cubic kilometers. The Caspian Sea gives the image of both a lake and a sea, and this lake shares borders with Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Central Asia. 

Why is Caspian Sea called Sea and not Lake?

Despite being called a "sea," the Caspian Sea is actually more like a tiny ocean than a lake from a geological perspective. It is the largest lake in the world by area and is completely surrounded by land. It is surrounded by five countries and has a vast amount of saltwater, more than all the freshwater lakes on Earth put together.

Its size and salty water have led to the word "sea" being used historically, yet it has no link to any ocean, proving that it is a lake.

