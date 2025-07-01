List of Largest Lakes in the World: Check Lake Name, Area and Countries

Lakes are a natural water supply that also contributes to the beauty of the planet's landscapes. Found in plains, mountains, and valleys, these lakes provide a much-needed escape for travellers.

Every lake, from the enormous Caspian Sea, which borders many nations, to famous freshwater lakes like Superior, Victoria, and Baikal, has distinct geographical characteristics. These bodies of water support local economies through agriculture, tourism, and fishing while also offering species essential habitats. Lakes are precious parts of Earth's natural history since they not only enhance the planet's scenic appeal but are also crucial for preserving ecological equilibrium.

Largest Lakes in the World according to Size and Location

Take a look in the list below to know some of the largest lakes in the world, along with their area and the surrounding countries: