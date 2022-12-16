List Of Longest Serving Chief Ministers Of India (2022): Find Out Details About The Leaders Here

The elected head of the government in India is called the Chief Minister. They are elected individually for each state out of the 28 states and sometimes a union territory.

Currently, the only Union Territories that are headed by a CM are Delhi and Puducherry.

The Constitution of India states that the governor is a state's head, but de facto executive authority rid held by the chief minister.

Eligibility of Chief Minister

The qualification of the Chief Minister set by the Constitution of India according to it a chief minister must be:

a citizen of India.

should be a member of the state legislature

of 25 years of age or more

The longest-serving Chief Minister of India is Pawan Kumar Chamling along with Jyoti Basu as one of them the Chief Minister of Sikkim from 12 December 1994 and has been serving since then while others served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to 2000 23 years, and 137 days.



List of Chief Ministers of India 2022

Sno. Chief Minister State Duration 1. Pawan Kumar Chamling Sikkim 24 Years, 165 Days 2. Jyoti Basu West Bengal 23 Years, 137 Days 3. Geogong Apang Arunachal Pradesh 22 Years, 8 Months, 5 Days 4. Lal Thanhawla Mizoram 21 Years, 38 Days 5. Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh 21 Years 6. Manik Sarkar Tripura 19 Years, 363 Days 7. Naveen Patnaik Odisha 19 Years, 112 Days 8. M. Karunanidhi Tamil Nadu 18 Years, 293 Days 9. Yashwant Singh Parmar Himachal Pradesh 18 Years, 30 Days 10. Parkash Singh Badal Punjab 17 Years, 261 Days 11. Mohan Lal Sukhadia Rajasthan 17 Years, 175 Days 12. Pratapsingh Rane Goa 15 Years, 250 Days 13. S. C. Jamir Nagaland 15 Years, 200 Days 14. Sheila Dikshit Delhi 15 Years, 25 Days 15. Okram Ibobi Singh Manipur 15 Years, 8 Days 16. Tarun Gogoi Assam 15 Years, 7 Days 17. Raman Singh Chhattisgarh 15 Years, 4 Days 18. Sri Krishna Sinha Bihar 14 Years, 304 Days 19. Bidhan Chandra Roy West Bengal 14 Years, 159 Days 20. J. Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu 14 Years, 126 Days 21. N. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh 13 Years, 230 Days 22. Shivaraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh 13 Years, 17 Days 23. Bimala Prasad Chaliha Assam 12 Years, 313 Days 24. Narendra Modi Gujarat 12 Years, 227 Days 25. Nitish Kumar Bihar 12 years, 32 Days













1. Pawan Kumar Chamling

The first place is bagged by Pawan Kumar Chamling as he is the longest-serving chief minister of any state in India.

The Chief Minister led Sikkim for 24 years and 165 days.

Belonging to the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

Born on 22 September 1949, Kumar was also the Founding President of the Sikkim Democratic Front.

He was the Chief Minister of Sikkim from 1985 to 2019.

2. Jyoti Basu

The longest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal is Jyoti Basu.

The leader belonged to the Communist Party of India and was born on 8th July 1914.

The politician was an Indian Marxist theorist and Communist activist.

Not only that but Basu was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India.

The leader became a member of the West Bengal Legislative assembly 11 times.

3. Gegong Apang

The Indian politician from Arunachal Pradesh, Gegong Apang served as Chief Minister from 18 January 1980 to 19 January 1999 and again from August 2003 to April 2007.

Apang bagged the title of longest-serving Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and also the third longest-serving head of government of an Indian state.

4. Lal Thanhawla

In the fourth position is Lal Thanhawla born on 19 May 1938, the former Chief Minister of Mizoram,

The leader belongs to the Indian National Congress party and holds the record for the longest-serving Chief Minister of Mizoram for five terms.

Serving from 1984 to 1986, 1989 to 1993, 1993 to 1998, 2008 to 2013, and 2013 to 2018.

The leader was the president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee from 1973 to 2021.

5. Virbhadra Singh

The fifth longest-serving prime minister, who served for six terms and 21 years, Virbhadra Singh was an Indian politician who was the 4th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The leader of the Indian National Congress party was elected 9 times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Singh was five times as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha and was known by the honorific Raja Sahib.

After holding the title of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh the leader served for the following terms

1983 to 1990

1993 to 1998

from 2003 to 2007

2012 to 2017

The leader was finally succeeded by Jai Ram Thakur from the BJP party.

6. Manik Sarkar

The Indian communist politician Manik Sarkar served as the Chief Minister of Tripura from March 1998 to March 2018.

The leader is the Politburo Member of the Communist Party of India.

In March 2008, he vowed as leader of the Left Front, the Tripura coalition government.

During the assembly elections held in 2013, he became the chief minister for the fourth time.

7. Naveen Patnaik

The 14th Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is the president of the Biju Janata Dal, and a writer who has three books authored to his name.

Being the longest-serving chief minister of Odisha and as of 2022, she holds the seventh place as one of the longest-serving chief ministers of any Indian state.

8. M. Karunanidhi

Indian writer and politician, Muthuvel Karunanidhi served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for almost two decades for over five terms between 1969 and 2011.

Referred to as Kalaignar (Artist) and Mutthamizh Arignar (Tamil Scholar) the leader had the longest tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The long-standing leader was there in the Dravidian movement as the ten-time president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party.

He has never lost an election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and has won 13 times since 1957.

9. Yashwant Singh Parmar

The Indian politician Yashwant Singh Parmar was a leader of the Indian National Congress and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh state.

In 1946, upon the construction of the constituent assembly of India, the leader represented Himachal Pradesh in the constituent assembly.

He served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for 18 years and bagged 9th place on the list.

10. Parkash Singh Badal

The Indian politician who filled in the role of the Chief Minister of Punjab state from the terms

1.1970 to 1971

2.1977 to 1980

3.1997 to 2002

4. and from 2007 to 2017

Parkash Singh Badal is in tenth place in the longest-serving Chief Minister list.

The patron of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is a Sikh-centered regional political party the leader served as the president of the party from 1995 to 2008.

He was succeeded by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

11. Mohan Lal Sukhadia

The Indian politician, who served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan state for 17 years (1954–1971) Mohan Lal Sukhadia became chief minister at the age of 38.

The leader had the charge of bringing major reforms and developments in Rajasthan.

For this reason, the leader is still widely revered as the “founder of modern Rajasthan”.

Further in his career, Sukhadia served as the Governor of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

12. Pratapsingh Rane

Pratapsingh Raoji Rane is an Indian politician from the state of Goa who served as the Chief Minister of Goa six times.

He was the former Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly and a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Goa for a duration of 50 years.

13. S.C. Jamir

At the 13th position on the list is the Indian politician Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir and former Governor of Odisha.

The leader was a Parliamentary Secretary to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Deputy Minister under Indira Gandhi.

Jamir served as the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Governor of Maharashtra, Governor of Gujarat, and Governor of Goa and was awarded the third-highest Civilian Award in India, Padma Bhusan in 2020 for his work in public affairs.

14. Sheila Dikshit

The 14th the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit was an Indian politician who also is titled the longest-serving female chief minister of any Indian state.

the longest-serving female chief minister of any Indian state. The female politician served for 15 years beginning in 1998.

She led the Congress party and brought three consecutive electoral victories in Delhi.

15. Okram Ibobi Singh

The Indian Politician Okram Ibobi Singh was the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2002 to 2017. The leader helped his party win the state election for the third time with an absolute majority securing 42 out of the total 60 assembly seats in 2012.

He is a member of the Indian National Congress.

16. Tarun Gogoi

The Indian politician Tarun Gogoi served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016.

The Indian politician was a member of the Indian National Congress.

His party saw three consecutive electoral victories when he was leading.

He is the 16th longest-serving chief minister on the list.

He ended militant insurgency and mitigated violence in addition to improving the state’s fiscal condition during his tenure.

17. Raman Singh

Raman Singh is in the 17th position on this list as he is the longest-serving CM of Chhattisgarh.

He served there for 15 years and currently, he is the National Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The leader was also an ayurvedic practitioner.

18. Shri Krishna Sinha

The first chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar elected in 1946 Shri Krishna Sinha is the longest-serving chief Minister of Bihar except for the period of World War II.

The member of the Congress Ministry died in 1961.

19. Bidhan Chandra Roy

The Indian physician, educationist, and statesman who was the longest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until he died in 1962, Bidhan Chandra Roy is in the 19th position on this list.

20. J. Jayalalithaa

Indian politician and actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa is in the 20th position on this list as the longest-serving Chief Minister. She served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years over six terms between 1991 and 2016.

21. N Bahadur Bhandari

Nar Bahadur Bhandari was an Indian politician who served as the chief minister of the state of Sikkim from 1979 to 1994.

He was the founding leader of the Sikkim Sangram Parishad.

He was the first Indian chief minister of Gorkha origin.

He also served as the president of Bharatiya Nepali Bhasha Parisangh until his death.

He is popularly known as the architect of modern Sikkim.

22. Shivaraj Singh Chouhan

The Indian politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the 17th and current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and hold the 22nd position in this list as the longest-serving chief minister.

23. Bimala Prasad Chaliha

The Padma Vibhushan prize winner Bimala Prasad Chaliha was a Leader of the Indian National Congress and a Freedom Fighter

The leader was elected to the post of Chief Minister of Assam for Three Consecutive Terms and is at the 23rd position in our list of the longest-serving chief- ministers of India.

24. Narendra Modi

Indian politician serving as the 14th and current prime minister of India since 2014. Narendra Damodardas Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is in the 24th position on our list as the longest-serving Chief Minister.

25. Nitish Kumar

An Indian politician who is currently serving as Chief Minister of Bihar since 22 February 2015, Nitish Kumar previously held office from 2005 to 2014 and for a short period in 2000 holds the 25th place in the list of the longest-serving chief ministers of Bihar.