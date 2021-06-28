List of top 10 highest waterfalls in India

Where is Dudhsagar Waterfall situated?

Dudhsagar waterfall is situated in Goa

Which is the highest waterfall of North Eastern India?

The Nohkalikai falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in India and is situated in the North East

Where are Kunchikal Falls?

Kunchikal falls are located in Karnataka

Which is the highest waterfall in India ?

Vajrai falls, Satara is the highest waterfall in India