List of top 10 highest waterfalls in India

Get to know the top 10 highest waterfalls in India in the article below. The waterfalls are any water body that falls of a steep rocky surface to the ground.
A waterfall is any water body that falls off a higher rocky surface into a plunge pool. India has many waterfalls but you may take a look at the top ten waterfalls as per the height below.
1. Bhambavli Waterfalls:
- These are located at a height of 560 m or 1840 feet in Satara, Western Maharashtra near Sahyadri Hills.
- It is India's tallest plunging waterfall which gets water from Urmodi river.
- It is a devotional place too.
2. Kunchikal Falls
- This is the second highest waterfall in India.
- This waterfall is formed in the Varahi river which is in the Western Ghats.
- The waterfall is a rainfed.
- Mani dam is present near this waterfall and high power electricity is generated through a hydroelectric power project.
- The total height of this fall is 455 meters, that is 1493 feet.
3. Barehipani Waterfalls
- This waterfall is 399 m (1309 feet) in height located in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
- This waterfall is 55m short of Kunchikal Waterfalls.
- It is on Budhabalanga river.
- The waterfall is of two tiers, that is it falls in two drops.
- Water flows throughout the year in this waterfall.
- It is basically situated in Simlipal National Park.
4. Nohkalikai Falls
- These are the falls situated in a small plateau near Cherrapunji.
- Nohkalikai Falls is fed by rainwater gathered on a small plateau.
- The height of the water falls is 1120 feet.
- It is named after a woman who committed suicide here.
5. Nohsngithiang or Mawsmai Waterfalls
- This waterfall is 315 m (1033 feet) in height, located in the east Khasi, Meghalaya.
- Nohsngithiang Waterfalls is also called the Seven Sisters fall due to several strands of cascade flowing down in parallel.
- It is located near Cherrapunji.
- Mawsmai village of East Khasi Hills is also very close to this fall.
6. Dudhsagar Waterfalls
- The waterfall is 310 m or 1017 feet tall.
- It is located on the border of Karnataka and Goa.
- Dudhsagar is also known as ‘The Sea of Milk ‘ and is famous for its trajectory.
- In monsoon it gets a large amount of water to become a powerful waterfall.
- It made four water drops while flowing down.
- Mandovi river feeds this waterfall which is at Goa and Karnataka state border.
7. Kynrem Waterfalls
- These waterfalls are situated at a height of 305 m (1001 feet).
- These are located in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
- Kynrem waterfalls are located within Thangkharang Park.
- It is a three tiered waterfall
8. Meenmutty Waterfalls
- The waterfalls are located in Wayanad, Kerala at a height of 300 m (984 feet).
- It is the eighth tallest in India and the tallest waterfall in Kerala
- The name of the waterfalls is derived from the Malayalam words ‘meen’ which is fish and ‘Mutty’ that stands for blocked.
- It is a rainwater fed waterfall with a lot of tea plantations around.
9. Thalaiyar Waterfall:
- This waterfall is located at a height of 297 m (974 feet) in Batlagundu of Dindigul District, Tamil Nadu.
- It is also known as Horsetail type or Rat tail type and is located in a forest near Palani Hills.
- It is the highest waterfall in the Tamil Nadu.
10. Barkana Waterfalls
- It is situated in Agumbe, Shimoga district of Karnataka at a height of 280 m.
- It is fed by the Seetha river.
- It only appears during monsoon season.
- A dense forest of Western Ghats surrounds this waterfall
- It is also popularly known as the Cherrapunji of the South.
FAQ
Where is Dudhsagar Waterfall situated?
Dudhsagar waterfall is situated in Goa
Which is the highest waterfall of North Eastern India?
The Nohkalikai falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in India and is situated in the North East
Where are Kunchikal Falls?
Kunchikal falls are located in Karnataka
Which is the highest waterfall in India ?
Vajrai falls, Satara is the highest waterfall in India
