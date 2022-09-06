Twisted Buildings of the World: The newest craze in the architecture field is the construction of twisted towers. These buildings are such wonderful creations that make us wonder about the possibilities of human imagination.

The trend of twisted buildings started in the year 2005 when the famous Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava designed a building inspired by his creation of a twisting male torso.

The building that was designed by Santiago Calatrava was named the Turning Torso and it is the first twisted skyscraper in the world.

The successful execution of this project led to a new era of twisted buildings in the world and now we have many of them. Let us look at some of the other architectural wonders of the world here.

Top Twisted Buildings of the World

Here is a list of top twisted buildings of the world.

Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden

Turning Torso is the first twisted skyscraper in the world and was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. It started in the year 2005. The Turning Torso is a residential building which is 190 meters or 623 ft tall and houses 147 apartments.

Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Tower is the tallest twisted building in the world and also the third tallest building in the world after Burj Khalifa, Dubai and Sky Tree Tower in Japan.

Shanghai Towers stand at a height of 632 meters or 2073 ft. It has a total of 127 floors.

Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAE

Cayan Tower is located in Marina, Dubai, UAE and is an architectural wonder. It is a 75-storey residential building coming among the top 10 residential buildings in the world.

Cayan Tower is 307 meters in height and was constructed in the year 2013 by the Cayan Real Estate Investment and Development, the design for this building was provided by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill SOM architectural group, which is famous for Burz Khalifa and Trump Tower.

Dancing Light, Chongqing, China

This is a newly opened twisted tower in the Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing, China. It boasts of twisting angle of 8.8 cm which is 1.5 times higher than the other twisted buildings in the world.

Al-Tijaria Tower, Kuwait City, Kuwait

The Al-Tijaria Tower is located in Kuwait City and stands at a height of 218 meters or 715 ft. It is a 41- storey building. The body of the tower twists by 80 degrees as one moves from the first floor to the last.

Evolution Towers, Moscow, Russia

The Evolution Towers is one of the eye-catching constructions in the Russian capital. The structure of the building resembles a DNA molecule and the building twists by 150 degrees.

The F&F Tower, Panama City, Panama

The F&F Tower, Panama City, Panama is an architectural marvel reaching a height of 243 meters and the angle of rotation of the building reaching 360 degrees. The building has 52 floors. It is the first twisted building in Latin America.

United Tower, Manama, Bahrain

The United Towers located in Manama, Bahrain is a 200 meters long twisted skyscraper in Baharain. It is a commercial building and is house to many five-star hotels. It is one of the popular attractions in Baharain.

Mode Gakuen Spiral Tower, Nagoya, Japan

The Mode Gakuen Spiral Tower is located in Nagoya, Japan and is about 170 meters tall. It is a 36-storey building and is home to educational institutions in Japan.