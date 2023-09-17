Glass bridges have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering visitors stunning views and a unique experience.

The longest glass bridges in the world offer breathtaking vistas of the surrounding landscape and are sure to leave a lasting impression.

These bridges are all made of high-strength glass and can support hundreds of people at a time.

They are also equipped with a variety of safety features, such as anti-slip coatings and safety nets.

Visitors to these bridges can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, valleys, and rivers.

The bridges can be crossed on foot, or visitors can take a glass-bottomed cable car for an even more thrilling experience.

In addition to the stunning views, the longest glass bridges in the world also offer a variety of other attractions, such as restaurants, shops, and bungee jumping platforms.

Here is a look at the top 5 longest glass bridges in the world:

Bach Long Bridge, Vietnam

Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge, China

Hongyadong Glass Bridge, China (418 meters)

Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia

Caoping Glass Bridge, China

According to Saint Gobain, Bach Long Bridge in Vietnam holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the longest glass bridge in the world.

1. Bach Long Bridge, Vietnam

Source: Vietnam

The Bach Long Bridge, also known as the White Dragon Bridge, is the longest glass bridge in the world. It is located in Moc Chau, Vietnam, and spans a deep valley.

The bridge is 632 metres long and 2.4 meters wide. It is made of high-strength glass and can support up to 450 people at a time.

The bridge was opened to the public in 2022 and has quickly become a popular tourist destination.

Visitors can walk across the bridge, take photos, and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding valley.

The bridge is made of three layers of high-strength glass, which is 40 millimetres thick. The glass is also treated with a special coating to make it more resistant to scratches and damage.

The bridge is also equipped with a number of safety features, including:

Anti-slip coating on the surface of the bridge

Safety nets underneath the bridge

Handrails on both sides of the bridge

Security guards who are stationed on the bridge at all times

Visitors to the Bach Long Bridge are required to wear safety harnesses and to follow all safety instructions.

2. Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge, China

Source: Wikipedia

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge is located in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China. It measures 430 meters long and 6 meters wide.

The bridge is made of high-strength glass and can support up to 800 people at a time.

The bridge spans a deep canyon, offering visitors stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The glass floor of the bridge allows visitors to see the canyon below, making for a truly thrilling experience.

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge was opened to the public in 2016 and has quickly become a popular tourist destination. The bridge is a popular spot for taking photos and videos, and for simply enjoying the views.

The bridge is also a popular spot for bungee jumping and other adrenaline-fueled activities.

Here are some additional facts about the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge:

The bridge is suspended by four steel cables, each 60cm in diameter.

The bridge comprises 99 panels of high-strength glass, each 5cm thick.

The bridge is designed to withstand winds of up to 200 km/h and earthquakes of up to magnitude 8.

The bridge is lit up at night, creating a spectacular display.

3. Hongyadong Glass Bridge, China

Source: Trip.com

The Hongyadong Glass Bridge is located in Chongqing, China. It is the third-longest glass bridge in the world. The bridge is 418 meters long and 6.6 meters wide.

It is made of high-strength glass and can support up to 1,000 people at a time.

The bridge was designed by Chinese architect Zhang Qi and was built in just 18 months. It opened to the public on May 22, 2020.

The bridge is made of three layers of high-strength glass, each 12 millimetres (0.47 inches) thick. The bottom layer of glass is translucent, allowing visitors to see the river below.

The bridge is suspended from four steel cables that are each 60 centimetres (23.6 inches) in diameter. The cables are anchored to the cliffs on either side of the river.

The bridge can support up to 1,000 people at a time. However, the number of people allowed on the bridge at any given time is limited to 500.

4. Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia

Source: Langkawi Cable Car

The Langkawi Sky Bridge is located on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia. It is the fourth longest glass bridge in the world.

The bridge is 400 meters long and 1.8 meters wide. It is made of high-strength glass and can support up to 200 people at a time.

The bridge was designed by Peter Wyss as a curved walkway to maximise the viewing experience, providing a shifting perspective as a visitor walks along the bridge.

The walkway, formed of steel and concrete panels set on top of an inverted triangular truss, connects two hilltops at Gunung Mat Chinchang.

5. Caoping Glass Bridge, China

Source: Dezeen

The Caoping Glass Bridge is located in Yandang Mountain Scenic Area, China. It is the fifth-longest glass bridge in the world.

The bridge is 390 meters long and 1.6 meters wide. It is made of high-strength glass and can support up to 400 people at a time.

The bridge was designed by Chinese architect Zhang Qi and was built in just 16 months. It opened to the public on July 18, 2020.

The bridge is made of three layers of high-strength glass, each 12 millimetres (0.47 inches) thick. The bottom layer of glass is translucent, allowing visitors to see the valley below.

The bridge is suspended from four steel cables that are each 60 centimetres (23.6 inches) in diameter. The cables are anchored to the cliffs on either side of the valley.

The bridge can support up to 400 people at a time. However, the number of people allowed on the bridge at any given time is limited to 300.

The Caoping Glass Bridge is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year.

