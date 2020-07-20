Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Military Career, Martyrdom, Awards and Legacy

Manoj Kumar Pandey was an officer of the Indian Army who received Param Vir Chakra posthumously-- India's highest military decoration-- for his distinguished acts of valour during the Kargil War in the year 1999. Manoj Kumar Pandey was an officer of the 1st battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles (1/11 GR).

Manoj Kumar Pandey: Early Life, Family and Education

Manoj Kumar Pandey was born to a small-time businessman on June 25, 1975, in Rudra Village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh to Gopi Chand Pandey (father) and Mohini (mother).

Manoj Kumar Pandey did his schooling from Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow and Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Senior Secondary School. In 1990, Manoj adjudged the best cadet of junior division NCC of Uttar Pradesh directorate. He graduated from the National Defence Academy in the 90th course.

Manoj Kumar Pandey: Military Career and Martyrdom

In June 1997, Manoj Kumar Pandey was commissioned into the 1st battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles. After the intrusion was reported in the Kargil, the 1/11 Gorkha Rifles battalion which completed one and a half year tenure in Siachen Glacier and was on-the-move to its peace-time location in Pune, was asked to move back to the Batalik sector in Kargil. The unit was commanded by Colonel Lalit Rai who was assigned the responsibility of Jubar, Kukarthaam and Khalubar areas. Manoj Kumar Pandey was a part of the series of actions which led to the capture of Jubar Top.

In July, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles' 'B' company was tasked to capture another area-- Khalubar Top. Manoj Kumar Pandey was assigned to command a Platoon to this area. He led his platoon through a narrow and treacherous ridge to the army position. As the platoon was advancing towards the objective, the enemy fired heavily on the Indian Army. Amid this, Manoj Kumar surged ahead of his troops and charged at the enemy with a full-throated battle cry through a hail of bullets. In this action, he killed four enemy personnel and destroyed two enemy positions.

By now, Manoj Kumar was badly wounded in the shoulder and leg. He still showed courage and destroyed the fourth enemy position. He got a fatal burst on his forehead and collapsed at the final bunker.

Manoj Kumar Pandey: Param Vir Chakra

On 15th August 1999, on the occasion of 52nd Independence Day, the then President of India approved the Param Vir Chakra to Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar and Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav. On January 26, 2000, during the Republic Day Parade, Manoj Kumar Pandey's father received the Param Vir Chakra from the then President of India.

Manoj Kumar Pandey: Legacy

1- Manoj Kumar Pandey's statue is at Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial.

2- An auditorium at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Senior Secondary School is constructed in his name and was inaugurated by his parents.

3- The Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow is renamed as captain Manoj Kumar Pandey U.P. Sainik School, Lucknow.

4- An auditorium un U.P. Sainik School is built in his name. In 2011, General VK Singh laid its foundation.

5- An inter-school football tournament is also conducted annually-- Late Capt. Manoj Kr. Pandey PVC Football Tournament Trophy'.

6- The science block at the National Defence Academy is renamed as Manoj Pandey Block.

7- Manoj Pandey Block is constructed at the Services Selection Board Allahabad.

8- Manoj Vihar (apartment complex for veterans in Ghaziabad, UP) is designed and constructed by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO).

9- The army quarters near the Cardio-Thoracic Center (CTC) hospital in Pune is named Capt. Manoj Pandey Enclave.

10- In Sitapur, UP, a roundabout is named as Lieutenant Manoj Pandey Chowk.

11- A gallery in the Kargil War Museum at Dras is named after Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey.

12- Ajay Devgan played the role of Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey in the movie 'LOC Kargil'.

