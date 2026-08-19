11 Major Industrial Corridors in India: List, Projects and Importance

Industrial corridors are special areas which are developed to support industries, businesses, and transport. These industrial corridors connect all the important cities of India through better connectivity via roads, railways, seaports, airports and other facilities. The main aim of these industrial corridors is to increase the manufacturing capacity, attract investment, generate jobs in various industries, and support the economic growth of India. In India, many industrial corridors have been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). Here in this article, look at the 11 major industrial corridors in India and 12 New Industrial Projects which was approved by the Government of India in August 2024, with a total project cost of ₹28,602 crore. Major Industrial Corridors in India

1. Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is one of the most important industrial corridors in India. It connects the national capital region to the financial capital of India. Here are a few projects under DMIC: Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat

Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra

Greater Noida Integrated Industrial Township, Uttar Pradesh

Vikram Udyogpuri, Madhya Pradesh

Nangal Chaudhary Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub, Haryana

Dighi Port Industrial Area, Maharashtra

Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area, Rajasthan

Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Industrial Area, Rajasthan

Sanand Multi-Modal Logistics Park, Gujarat 2. Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) connects the South Indian region with major cities. Here are a few major projects under the CBIC:

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh

Tumakuru Industrial Area, Karnataka

Ponneri Industrial Area, Tamil Nadu 3. Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) connects the northern and eastern parts of India. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are: Raghunathpur Industrial Park, West Bengal

Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Haryana

Khurpia Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Uttarakhand

Rajpura-Patiala Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Punjab

Kanpur Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Uttar Pradesh

Bokaro Node, Jharkhand

Gaya Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Bihar 4. Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) The Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) connects the eastern and southern parts of India. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:

Kopparthy Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh 5. Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) This corridor connects Bengaluru in Karnataka with Mumbai in Maharashtra. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are: Dharwad Node, Karnataka

Satara Node, Maharashtra 6. Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor The corridor connects Bengaluru with Kochi through important industrial areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are: Palakkad Industrial Area, Kerala

Dharmapuri-Salem Industrial Area, Tamil Nadu 7. Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) This corridor connects industrial areas of Telangana and Maharashtra. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are: Zaheerabad Phase 1, Telangana

8. Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC) This corridor focuses on developing industrial activities between Hyderabad and Warangal. The major project is: Hyderabad Phase 1, Telangana 9. Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) This corridor connects Hyderabad with Bengaluru. The major project is: Orvakal Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh 10. Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC) The Odisha Economic Corridor is being developed to support industries and improve connectivity in Odisha. Gopalpur-Bhubaneswar-Kalinganagar

Paradip-Kendrapada-Dhamra-Subernarekha 11. Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (DNIC) The Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor is another planned industrial corridor aimed at improving industrial connectivity between northern and central India. 12 New Industrial Projects Approved in 2024

Project State Project Cost Investment Potential Employment Potential IMC Khurpia Uttarakhand ₹1,265 crore ₹6,180 crore 75,057 IMC Rajpura-Patiala Punjab ₹1,367 crore ₹7,500 crore 64,204 IMC Hisar Haryana ₹4,680 crore ₹32,417 crore 1,25,000 IMC Agra Uttar Pradesh ₹1,812 crore ₹3,447 crore 69,516 IMC Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh ₹658 crore ₹1,600 crore 17,700 IMC Gaya Bihar ₹1,339 crore ₹16,524 crore 1,09,185 IMC Dighi Port Maharashtra ₹5,469 crore ₹38,000 crore 1,14,183 Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Rajasthan ₹922 crore ₹7,500 crore 40,000 Kopparthy Andhra Pradesh ₹2,137 crore ₹8,860 crore 54,500 Orvakal Andhra Pradesh ₹2,786 crore ₹12,000 crore 45,071 Zaheerabad Telangana ₹2,361 crore ₹10,000 crore 1,74,000 Palakkad Kerala ₹3,806 crore ₹8,729 crore 51,000