11 Major Industrial Corridors in India: List, Projects and Importance
Explore the 11 major industrial corridors in India and 12 new industrial projects approved by the Government of India, including DMIC, CBIC, AKIC and their key projects.
Industrial corridors are special areas which are developed to support industries, businesses, and transport. These industrial corridors connect all the important cities of India through better connectivity via roads, railways, seaports, airports and other facilities.
The main aim of these industrial corridors is to increase the manufacturing capacity, attract investment, generate jobs in various industries, and support the economic growth of India.
In India, many industrial corridors have been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).
Here in this article, look at the 11 major industrial corridors in India and 12 New Industrial Projects which was approved by the Government of India in August 2024, with a total project cost of ₹28,602 crore.
Major Industrial Corridors in India
1. Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)
The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is one of the most important industrial corridors in India. It connects the national capital region to the financial capital of India.
Here are a few projects under DMIC:
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Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat
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Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra
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Greater Noida Integrated Industrial Township, Uttar Pradesh
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Vikram Udyogpuri, Madhya Pradesh
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Nangal Chaudhary Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub, Haryana
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Dighi Port Industrial Area, Maharashtra
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Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Area, Rajasthan
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Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Industrial Area, Rajasthan
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Sanand Multi-Modal Logistics Park, Gujarat
2. Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)
The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) connects the South Indian region with major cities. Here are a few major projects under the CBIC:
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Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh
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Tumakuru Industrial Area, Karnataka
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Ponneri Industrial Area, Tamil Nadu
3. Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC)
The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) connects the northern and eastern parts of India. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:
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Raghunathpur Industrial Park, West Bengal
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Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Haryana
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Khurpia Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Uttarakhand
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Rajpura-Patiala Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Punjab
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Kanpur Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Uttar Pradesh
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Bokaro Node, Jharkhand
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Gaya Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, Bihar
4. Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)
The Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) connects the eastern and southern parts of India. Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:
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Kopparthy Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh
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Visakhapatnam Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh
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Chittoor Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh
5. Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC)
This corridor connects Bengaluru in Karnataka with Mumbai in Maharashtra.
Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:
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Dharwad Node, Karnataka
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Satara Node, Maharashtra
6. Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor
The corridor connects Bengaluru with Kochi through important industrial areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:
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Palakkad Industrial Area, Kerala
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Dharmapuri-Salem Industrial Area, Tamil Nadu
7. Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC)
This corridor connects industrial areas of Telangana and Maharashtra.
Some of the major projects under the AKIC are:
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Zaheerabad Phase 1, Telangana
8. Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC)
This corridor focuses on developing industrial activities between Hyderabad and Warangal.
The major project is:
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Hyderabad Phase 1, Telangana
9. Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)
This corridor connects Hyderabad with Bengaluru.
The major project is:
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Orvakal Industrial Area, Andhra Pradesh
10. Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC)
The Odisha Economic Corridor is being developed to support industries and improve connectivity in Odisha.
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Gopalpur-Bhubaneswar-Kalinganagar
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Paradip-Kendrapada-Dhamra-Subernarekha
11. Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (DNIC)
The Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor is another planned industrial corridor aimed at improving industrial connectivity between northern and central India.
12 New Industrial Projects Approved in 2024
|
Project
|
State
|
Project Cost
|
Investment Potential
|
Employment Potential
|
IMC Khurpia
|
Uttarakhand
|
₹1,265 crore
|
₹6,180 crore
|
75,057
|
IMC Rajpura-Patiala
|
Punjab
|
₹1,367 crore
|
₹7,500 crore
|
64,204
|
IMC Hisar
|
Haryana
|
₹4,680 crore
|
₹32,417 crore
|
1,25,000
|
IMC Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
₹1,812 crore
|
₹3,447 crore
|
69,516
|
IMC Prayagraj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
₹658 crore
|
₹1,600 crore
|
17,700
|
IMC Gaya
|
Bihar
|
₹1,339 crore
|
₹16,524 crore
|
1,09,185
|
IMC Dighi Port
|
Maharashtra
|
₹5,469 crore
|
₹38,000 crore
|
1,14,183
|
Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar
|
Rajasthan
|
₹922 crore
|
₹7,500 crore
|
40,000
|
Kopparthy
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
₹2,137 crore
|
₹8,860 crore
|
54,500
|
Orvakal
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
₹2,786 crore
|
₹12,000 crore
|
45,071
|
Zaheerabad
|
Telangana
|
₹2,361 crore
|
₹10,000 crore
|
1,74,000
|
Palakkad
|
Kerala
|
₹3,806 crore
|
₹8,729 crore
|
51,000
Why Are Industrial Corridors Important?
Industrial corridors are very important in India due to the following reasons:
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Create Jobs: New factories and businesses provide the opportunity for new jobs opening.
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Improve Transportation: These corridors helps in better transportation due to their better connectivity.
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Increase Investment: These industrial corridors also attract good investment for the setup of industries
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Develop the Cities: If any cities are connected to these major industrial can lead to better housing, services and other facilities.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.