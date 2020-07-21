Major Vivek Gupta (Maha Vir Chakra) Biography: Birth, Early Life, Military Service, Kargil War and Martyrdom

Major Vivek Gupta was an awardee of Maha Vir Chakra posthumously-- India's second-highest military decoration, for his distinguished acts of valour during the Kargil War in the year 1999. He completed seven years of military service and was martyred during the Kargil War, 1999 on the same day he joined the Army.

Major Vivek Gupta: Birth, Early Life and Family

Major Vivek Gupta was born on January 2, 1970, in Deharadun, Uttarakhand to Lt. Col BRS Gupta (father). As he was born in an army family, he listened to the stories of valour and the life in the Indian Army which inspired him to join the Indian Army.

Major Vivek Gupta: Education

Major Vivek Gupta joined National Defence Academy after completing his schooling. He later got himself admitted to Indian Military Academy.

Major Vivek Gupta: Personal Life

In the year 1997, Major Vivek Gupta married an Indian Army Officer Captain Rajshree Bisht.

Major Vivek Gupta: Military Service

On June 13, 1992, Major Vivek Gupta was commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles Regiment, a decorated infantry Regiment in the Indian Army. In hand-to-hand combat, Major Vivek Gupta killed a Pakistani militant and was awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation. He also served as the weapon instructor at the Infantry School, Mhow.

Major Vivek Gupta: Kargil War and Martyrdom

During the 1999 Kargil War, the 2nd Rajputana Rifles was sent to the warzone when the Indian Army didn't have sufficient information about the extent of the intrusion. At that time Major Vivek Gupta and others of the 2nd Rajputana Rifles were assigned to capture point 4590 of Tololing Top in the Drass sector. He was a member of light machine gun commando team. The assigned area was a dangerous task as it required an uphill ascent towards entrenched enemy posts. The enemy at that time had an advantage of height.

On June 13, 1999, after capturing two difficult posts in a day in the wind-swept and icy slope area of the Drass sector, Major Vivek Gupta was martyred after a series of multidirectional shots were fired on his company from the enemy camp which tore open his torso. However, Major Vivek Gupta's body couldn't be recovered immediately and laid on the Tololing Top. On June 15, the Indian Army launched a mission to rescue bodies of the martyred soldiers.

It is interesting to know that Major Vivek Gupta was martyred exactly on the same day when he joined Rajputana Rifles, seven years ago. As per Lt. Col BRS Gupta, 'Knowing that his entire company is like a sitting duck after bullets were fired upon them from every direction Major Vivek launched a solo attack to take on the Pakistanis. While my 27-year-old son proved his blood, his fellow soldiers lived on to win more peaks.'

Major Vivek Gupta: Last letter

On June 8, 1999, in his last letter to his family, Major Vivek Gupta wrote, 'You should feel proud of me. I am contributing something for the nation in this uniform I have worn, being a company commander at this time is the greatest experience one can have. However, the letter reached his family on June 17, 1999, after his death. A few minutes after the letter reached to his family, he was laid to rest with full military honours.

Major Vivek Gupta: Maha Vir Chakra

Major Vivek Gupta was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his distinguished acts of valour during the Kargil War in the year 1999, on the occasion of Independence Day. The citation for the Maha Vir Chakra awarded to him reads:

Major Vivek Gupta was in command of the leading Charlie Company, when 2nd Rajputana Rifles launched a battalion attack on Tololing Top, in Drass sector on 13 June 1999.

In spite of heavy artillery and automatic fire, the company under the inspiring leadership of Major Vivek Gupta was able to close in with the enemy. As soon as the Company emerged in the open, they came under multidirectional intense fire. Three personnel of the leading section of the Company were hit and the attack was temporarily stalled.

Knowing fully well that staying any longer in the open under the murderous enemy fire would lead to more losses, Major Vivek Gupta reacted immediately and fired a rocket launcher at the enemy position. Before the shocked enemy could recover, Major Vivek Gupta charged on to the enemy position. While so charging, he was hit by two bullets, despite which, he kept moving towards the position. On reaching the position, he engaged the enemy in fierce hand-to-hand combat and managed to kill three enemy soldiers despite his own injuries.

Taking inspiration from the gallant deed of their officer, the rest of the company charged onto the enemy position and captured it. However, in the ensuing combat, Major Vivek Gupta received another direct from enemy bullets and finally succumbed to his injuries.

Major Vivek Gupta displayed conspicuous gallantry and inspiring leadership in the face of the enemy, which, ultimately led to the capture of Tololing Top.

